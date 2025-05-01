REAL ID implementation looms, and documentation issues plague ‘married women’ in particular

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

The same government that allows improperly vetted (read: unvetted) illegal aliens (some of whom are no doubt violent criminals and terrorists) to board planes and fly across our nation with zero proof of identity is now harassing married women who are attempting to comply with the REAL ID deadline, which is almost upon us.

According to Fox News reporter Ashley J. DiMella, if you’re a woman and you’ve had the audacity to live out traditional values and remain married to one husband for the last fifty years, you can expect problems—serious problems. If you don’t have your original marriage certificate and you took your husband’s name—good luck Chuck.

DiMella details the troubles of Dorothy Ballone, née Hotchkiss, calling a “logistical nightmare”:

The nonagenarian has been working since February to track down the authentic document since being turned down on her first trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles in New York. ‘I found online all the documents that I would need, my Social Security [card], my birth certificate. A couple of things stating where you live, like your utility bill and your bank statement, stuff like that — and your marriage license,’ said Ballone.

Ballone had brought her name-changed social security card, her birth certificate, and multiple documents affirming her address to the DMV to get her REAL ID, but since she only had a copy of her marriage license from August of 1958 (an incredible 67 years ago), she was turned away and sent on a “wild goose chase” across a number of organizations, including multiple government agencies and the church who married her, trying to track it down. Eventually she did…but the DMV still rejected it. (She’s reportedly now working with her local representative and an assistant state commissioner.)

Hey, can’t be too careful with little, ninety-year old grandmothers! Since profiling is also “racist” and “prejudicial,” Dotty from Rochester is just as much a potential threat as the Afghan Muhammad—just kidding, Dotty is worse, because she’s… an American citizen—gasp! The horror! Muhammad from Afghanistan is a “refugee,” a cultural asset, and a future doctor or engineer—so he can fly no problem.

Also—where the heck is Trump on this? Why is REAL ID even being allowed to take effect? Obviously Kamala as president was about as unthinkable as it gets, but I’m growing increasingly disillusioned.

Where’s the “largest deportation operation in history” that I voted for? We’re at lower numbers Obummer.

Why did I still have to fork over an “income tax”? The yearly penalty I pay for being productive and holding down a job?

What is going on at the DOJ? We still don’t have the Epstein files, which Pam Bondi promised us were “sitting on her desk,” and the FBI building is somehow, still staffed—if you recall, Kash Patel toughly quipped while talking on a podcast (I think it was Bongino), that on “Day One” he’d shut down the headquarters and turn it into a “museum” for the Deep State. In fact, under his leadership, there have been new hires, more spending, building updates and expansions, and promotions for lawyers who prosecuted the J6 patriots.

The government that apparently threw away the instructions on how to get to the moon (the official story as to why we’re “re-figuring out” how to return) thinks it has the license to make our lives hell over record-keeping.

Image: Public domain.