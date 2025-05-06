Rape numbers soar in Spain to a record high, with data identifying ‘foreigners’ as the perpetrators

I always appreciate the work of Remix News, because the outlet and its reporters do a really fantastic job of covering what’s going on across Europe, specifically in relation to the migrants, and all the problems they’ve foisted upon the very heart of Western civilization and its people. It’s never pleasant reading, but the data is invaluable.

For example…Thomas Brooke reported today that there’s been an “alarming increase in rapes” across Spain, a figure that has “tripled” in just six years, bringing the number to a “record high.” Here’s what Brooke writes:

Spain has seen an alarming rise in sexual violence over recent years, culminating in a record-high number of rapes, which reached 5,206 incidents in 2024, according to new official statistics from the Ministry of the Interior. With an average of 14 rapes per day across the country, the figure nearly triples the 1,878 cases reported in 2019 when five daily incidents were reported. The upward trend has remained consistent year-over-year since 2018, aside from a brief dip during 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

At the same time, Spain, though always a destination for migrants given its geographical location just north of Africa, maintains “one of the highest rates” of illegal migrants in the EU—but according to the government, the reported rise in rape is simply because more women are coming forward, and it has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with the importation of hundreds of thousands of third world foreigners who are wholly accustomed to rape as a normal part of daily life. Who knew that the “no-no square dance” and the “only yes means yes” law didn’t really do much to force tribal rapists into Western assimilation?

As Remix News also reported roughly seven months ago, 91% of convicted rapists in the region of Catalonia are foreigners, and foreigners make up just 17% of Catalonia’s population—ergo, foreigners are seriously overrepresented when it comes to violent crimes of sexual assault.

Yet, the progressive Spanish government is on track to “legalize” more than 300,000 “undocumented migrants” through 2027 for “economic” purposes. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the new Spaniards:

Spain’s socialist prime minister intends to grant an amnesty to half a million illegals, which will allow them to become residents.



It’s no wonder Spain is now overtaking Greece & Italy for illegal boat arrivals. @rubnpulido has been sounding the alarm on this issue for several… pic.twitter.com/eQTW8Y1PXY — Steve Laws (@Steve_Laws_) October 26, 2024

