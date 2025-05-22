Ramaphosa, the commie-capitalist knows, but he doesn’t know

We all saw the spectacle of South African “President” Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office today, denying that White [Afrikaner] farmers are being murdered in his country. Not only is it true that they are being murdered, but the names of those murdered are well known, and there are at least two monuments memorializing those who have been killed.

In fact, you can read their names here on the Hennenman Farmers’ Union (HFU) Wall of Remembrance website. Here’s the list. The better-known Witkruis (White Cross) memorial can be found here.

Ramaphosa has repeatedly proven himself a bold-faced liar. If you saw today’s meeting, President Trump quickly lost patience with this corrupt communist clown. Perhaps I will detail his entire sordid history in another essay, but here are the “Cliff’s Notes”:

YouTube screen grab.

Ramaphosa was the leader of COSATU - the Congress of South African Trade Unions before the ANC came to power. Under the ANC, Ramaphosa, a man with no restaurant experience whatsoever, “miraculously” secured a 20-year exclusive franchise agreement to run 145 McDonald’s restaurants in South Africa. Jackpot! Just like Bernie Sanders, another “Communist-Capitalist.”

We’re now all too familiar with the capacity of commies to “bend” truth to suit their twisted political agendas, so let’s analyze Ramaphosa today.

He feigned no knowledge of any Farm Murders (Plaasmoorde, in Afrikaans). He also claimed not to know where Witkruis is (it’s 240km north-east of the President’s Official Residence in Pretoria, on a farm owned by the Harmse family, just off the N1 motorway). The HFU Wall is in Nampo Park, Bothaville, in the Free State Province, 220 km SW of Johannesburg. Ramaphosa knows this but will not say so because he would then have to answer as to why he has done everything to encourage the killing, and nothing to stop it.

He understands that even Americans are gullible, but clearly underestimated President Trump.

Shortly after feigning no knowledge of the white crosses, he introduced his Agriculture Minister, John Steenhuisen, who happens to be white, who then went on to say that “we have a rural safety issue in South Africa…the majority of commercial and smaller farmers really do want to stay in South Africa…and they have a memorial to those who have died as a result of farm attacks. As Minister of Agriculture it is something that I’m particularly exercised with.”

During my engagement with President Trump in the Oval Office, I outlined that the DA joined the GNU to protect SA from violent anti-constitutionalists. Along with the security cluster and our US partners, my department is committed to winning the fight against farm murders. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/UfrW2oHTRi — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) May 21, 2025

So, we are to believe that Ramaphosa has no knowledge of the same things that he has assigned to Steenhuisen to address? And if this is so, then why does Steenhuisen know of [at least] one of the memorials, but Ramaphosa has no knowledge of any?

“The Party told you to reject all evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” – George Orwell, 1984

Jonathan Gault is a pseudonym.