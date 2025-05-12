Pope Leo's opportunities

So the new American Pope is a White Sox fan? Maybe that’s the divine intervention that Sox ownership needs to turn that team around. It’s been tough cheering for the team that Minnie Minoso used to play for.

Time is on Leo XIV’s side. He’s only 69 and that’s really young for a Pope. He could be very influential and consequential as the Santa Fe New Mexican points out:

As the first U.S.-born pope, the former Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, 69, is particularly prone to become the vessel of all ambitions, especially from a divided U.S. church where traditionalists are at war with those Catholics wanting a more modern, welcoming church.

Yes, our church is in conflict between those of us who love our traditions and pageantry and others who want to “modernize,” whatever that means.

Many of us want a Pope who loves trees but stays away from climate change theatrics. Leave fossil fuels alone.

Also stay out of immigration politics. You can call for a more humanitarian approach but focus on governments sending people abroad so that they send back remittances.

So Pope Leo should stay away from cool politics, focus on rebuilding our faith and call on the Gods of baseball to save the legendary ChiSox. I’m sure that Minnie is cheering for him up in heaven.

Image: Edgar Beltrán/The Pillar