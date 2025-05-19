Oklahoma public schools to teach about the 2020 election ‘discrepancies’ using real data, and leftists are losing it

How dare public school teachers introduce hard, indisputable facts, and ask students to draw their own conclusions? Don’t they know that public schools are institutions meant to be used for the proliferation of progressivism? The teachers’ unions and leftist activists have worked so hard to eliminate silly and outdated things like arithmetic, civics, and rhetoric, replacing them with curricula like critical race theory, gender studies, and socialism—and now, Oklahoma is undoing the entire structure they’ve spent decades assembling.

Under state superintendent Ryan Walters, Oklahoma is set to implement curricula that will encourage critical thinking. Not only is that a problem in and of itself for leftist ideologues, but it’s what he and the other administrators are using to do so: the “discrepancies” of the 2020 election.

Translation: the school systems will be pumping out thinkers, which means they’ll be pumping out conservative voters. (I remain convinced that you can’t be a thinker and believe in leftism; you can be intelligent, or smart and be a leftist, but you cannot actually be critically analyzing reality.)

Here’s the story, from a new article at The Hill:

Curriculum standards to be implemented in Oklahoma public schools next academic year include a change to how the 2020 election is taught, working in allegations central to President Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. The revised standards call for classrooms to identify ‘discrepancies in 2020 elections results by looking at graphs and other information, including the sudden halting of ballot-counting in select cities in key battleground states, the security risks of mail-in balloting, sudden batch dumps, an unforeseen record number of voters, and the unprecedented contradiction of ‘bellwether county’ trends.’

“Baseless allegations” like all the verifiable discrepancies and data-driven graphs and material that the leftists don’t want students to see—the audacity of Republican Trump supporters to use facts to compel natural and real learning.

Here’s what Walters had to say about his office’s revision to the standards:

‘The standards do not instruct students on what to believe; rather, they encourage critical thinking by inviting students to examine real events, review publicly available information, and come to their own conclusions,’ Walters, a vocal Trump supporter, said in a statement to the AP.

Because, if a student were being honest, the only conclusion he or she would arrive at is…the election was not free and fair.

The facts are never sympathetic to the leftist agenda, which explains their eternal resistance. Facts don’t care about your feelings, so leftists don’t care about facts.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.