NYT whines about low-information voters supporting Trump... but hides real information about the corruption of big government

The New York Times recently whined that the only reason so many people continue to support Trump is that they are low information voters; low information to the NYT means that these voters don’t rely on NYT and the cabal of leftist media Democrat campaign workers for information.

The following news items will barely be reported on by NYT, WaPo, NBC, ABC, CBS, PBS, NPR, CNN, MSNBC, Drudge Report, etc. Here’s the first story: An unelected bureaucrat at the State Department stole over $600,000 by simply writing checks to herself. Where were the dual and internal controls? Why didn't independent inspectors or auditors find it?

The government is massive, and clearly there are very few controls watching out for the public’s money. There are over 400 federal agencies (fiefdoms). How many checking accounts have no controls? How many bureaucrats have credit cards where there is little monitoring?

Here’s another:

Sen. Joni Ernst Finds ‘Huge’ Fraud in the $60 Billion Federal Employees Spent with Gov’t Credit Cards: Charges at Casinos, Bars, Pay-Per-View UFC Fights Ernst said, ‘[T]he federal government, through GSA credit cards, has 4.6 million active credit cards and accounts…we have a little less than half that number in federal employees.’

In the 76-day period between the election and Trump taking over, the Department of Energy shoveled out $93 billion, some of which went to some companies that had no financials or plans.

Basically, the bureaucrats stole our money. Democrats have always used slush funds to shovel money to their supporters.

The Treasury Department doesn’t even code a vast number of their payments. How do they keep track of the budget and make sure that the bills are within the budget? Answer: They don’t, and clearly the media and other Democrats don’t care. From Fox News:

GOP senators rail against staggering $4.7 trillion in untraceable Treasury payments Nearly one-third of Treasury payments a year lack proper identification codes, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified to Congress recently[.]

There has been massive fraud on COVID, and with NGOs on immigration. The Biden administration spent hundreds of billions supporting millions of illegals. Where did the money come from since we never saw budget requests? Per an article at RedState:

Feds Now Looking at ‘Feeding Our Future’ Org. for Possible Fraud - Is MN Gov. Walz Implicated? Last summer, we reported on the fraud investigation into a COVID-era Minnesota non-profit called ‘Feeding Our Future.’ That organization, which was ostensibly started to feed hungry kids during the COVID-19 debacle, was the subject of a legislative audit in mid-2024 that revealed ‘opportunities for fraud,’ to the tune of $250 million. They could have fed a lot of kids with $250 million. And, we might note, that 70 people were charged with taking that money and not feeding kids with it.

Here is a story, that while the election was coming up and the media and other Democrats were bragging about how great the economy and jobs were, the government overestimated jobs by almost one million from March to September of 2024. Instead of adding 800,000 jobs as originally reported, the economy actually lost 160,000 jobs.

Did The Biden Admin Fudge Jobs Numbers into Election? Labor Dept Report Raises Questions Instead of adding nearly 800,000 jobs during the middle of last year, the economy likely lost 160,000 of them instead.

It is hard to be off that much, and that consistently, unless it is intentional. Why does the Federal Reserve trust the numbers?

One would think that the media and other Democrats would be thankful to sort out waste, fraud, and abuse but they are clearly not. They spend their time attacking DOGE, Musk, and Trump. They don’t want the public to know what the unelected bureaucrats do. They don’t give a darn about the debt, deficit, or anything but big government run by Democrats.

