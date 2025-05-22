New study: Creating ‘renewable’ energy does not compel less ‘fossil fuel’ use

Somebody give the climate researchers at Penn State a medal for their mastery in the command of the obvious—they’ve just discovered that producing “renewable energy” doesn’t compel less “fossil fuel” use whatsoever…and that conservatives were right all along. How many times do we have to be proven correct before they start to recognize we actually know what we’re talking about? Well, apparently more still—but hey, someday I’ll die and never have to hear another useful idiot speak again.

Marc Morano at Climate Depot shared an article from Penn State, which reported on the findings of the study:

Increasing renewable energy may not reduce the use of fossil fuels in the United States, according to a study by Ryan Thombs, assistant professor of rural sociology in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences. In the study published in the Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences, Thombs analyzed fuel production data spanning 1997 to 2020 from the 33 states that produce fossil fuels in the U.S…. He found no association between the production of renewable energy and fossil fuels, which suggests that creating renewable energy did not lower or replace the production of fossil fuels.

Like we’ve asked time and time again—how could any intelligent, reasonable, and rational person actually think that a subpar energy system, entirely built by the energy of another system, replace the very system that brought it to life? Diesel machinery moves the earth to get the minerals; diesel trucks transport everything from start to finish; oil is necessary to lubricate wind turbines, and petroleum is the base for all of the plastic-like components in both turbines and solar panels. And, when “renewables” inevitably fail, people rely on what’s always worked—oil, gas, and coal. (Until these people get out there and start mining lithium by hand and shovel, and walking it from mine, to refinery, to factory, I do not want to hear about the “green” energy sector being “renewable.”)

Well, intelligent, reasonable, and rational people don’t think that “renewable” energy will replace what the Penn State scientists call “fossil fuels.” For the thousandth time though, the term “fossil fuels” is totally deceptive, because oil, gas, and coal are in no way, shape, or form old dinosaur bones, which is what’s commonly thought by the public and insinuated by “climate” progressives.

Anyway, the researchers’ discovery was a shock to them (again, not sure how anyone can be so ignorant), but instead of recognizing that “renewables” in their current state can simply not measure up to oil, gas, and coal, and therefore the answer is to get back into the laboratory and innovate a better and more competitive option, Thomas suggests good, old-fashioned tyrannical totalitarianism:

Thombs said the findings suggest that additional policies may be needed to help reduce the use of fossil fuels, since current renewable energy investment approaches often assume that more renewable energy naturally leads to less fossil fuel production. ‘Policies could include ones that directly limit fossil fuel production through carbon taxes, setting production caps on fossil fuels and keeping fossil fuel reserves in the ground,’ he said. ‘Future research could consider other geographical contexts to see if the findings from this study are generalizable elsewhere and should also consider the effectiveness of specific policies that have been implemented.’

He wants to penalize efficiency and tax us into capitulation—what a perfect, evil, and abusive communist.

