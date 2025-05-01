More illegal alien sob stories fall apart -- and Hakeem Jeffries orders Democrats to stop junketing to El Salvador

Migrant sob stories are good for whipping up political support, but they don't work if one story after another keeps falling apart.

Remember the Maryland Man? The soccer player? The fake baby deportation?

Anybody notice how quiet Democrats have gotten these days?

Maybe that's because Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has told them to just stop.

MARYLAND MAN: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries warned his fellow Democrats to stop going to El Salvador to visit the MS-13 terrorist Trump deported. Democrats and their willing accomplices in the drive-by media continue to claim there is 'no evidence' that Kilmar Abrego… pic.twitter.com/WCazGEspJK — @amuse (@amuse) May 1, 2025

That's because they were falling all over themselves as latter-day Sandalistas, to make the political pilgrimage to San Salvador; to stand in front of the prison gates, and call for the release of deported illegals who were now there as gang members and other threats to Salvadoran society.

Here's what must be the worst of them, the "Maryland Man" who served as a poster boy for all illegal immigrants and the Democrat argument that one way or another, they always have a right to stay in the states:

Current checklist for the "Maryland Man".

- Salvadoran illegal alien

- Alleged MS-13 gang member, reaffirmed in immigration court by a judge.

- Accused of being a repeat wife beater/domestic abuser by his own wife, multiple times

- Suspected of human trafficking in TN while… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 30, 2025

... with this update:

NEW: @FoxNews has obtained a second protective order filed against "Maryland Man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia by his wife in 2020, in which she accuses him of physical abuse, threatening her, & says she has a recording where he says even if he kills her, "nobody can do anything to him".… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 30, 2025

Meanwhile, not too long ago, the Democrats' media allies were running stories like this one about the "soccer player" from NPR:

Jerce Reyes Barrios, a 36-year-old professional soccer player and coach from Venezuela, was among the deportees. His attorney Linette Tobin told Morning Edition he followed all the rules when seeking asylum in the U.S. last year. According to her, after fleeing violence in Venezuela, Reyes Barrios scheduled an appointment, waited in Mexico for four months, and presented himself at the border as asked. Despite having no criminal record in his home country, the father of two was detained in a maximum-security prison while awaiting his asylum hearing.

... and ...

Linette Tobin: I've seen their evidence. It is limited to this tattoo he has on his arm of a soccer ball with a crown on top. DHS says a crown tattoo is proof of gang membership. And the second thing is this hand gesture that he made in a couple of Facebook posts from over 10 years ago that again, DHS says is proof of gang membership, but it's also a very common sign that's commonly known as the Rock and Roll hand signal, or it's sign language for "I love you."

Since then, this sort of news has come out about the pitiful "soccer player":

Jerce Reyes Barrios - "The Venezuelan Soccer Player"



Jerce Reyes Barrios was in the United States illegally. He was a member of the vicious Tren de Aragua gang, and he was deported to El Salvador. The facts are the facts. Our intelligence assessment clearly identifies Barrios as… pic.twitter.com/zxX92mL1JD — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 30, 2025

Another migrant sob story sinks at sea, capsizing on the rocks of facts. There have been similar ones on "family separations" and "child deportations" which are nothing more than repatriated parents deciding whether to take their U.S. children with them or leave them in the U.S., something many countries do not allow them to make such choices on.

It's all falling apart, every single one of these migrant sob stories, cynically promoted in the name of importing Democrat voters.

Now that's left Hakeem doing clean-up, not seizing the issues, mopping up after all the messes made by his own coevals, and I think we know the answer to the question asked of him in the headline below that he doesn't want to answer:

Hakeem Jeffries won’t say whether Dems’ trips to vist Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador were a ‘mistake’ https://t.co/y2Js0vOImm pic.twitter.com/FOFNaJ2ehQ — New York Post (@nypost) April 30, 2025

Oh, some are still beating the dead horse for these increasingly criminal illegal migrants. But most are not going to want to jump into the tar pit.

Trump won, doofuses -- on facts as much as votes.

Image: Screen shot from X video