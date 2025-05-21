Migrant hell: In France, 80% of French women want the army to protect them from migrant criminals --poll

With migrants surging, crime rising, and nobody looking out for their well-being, a large majority of French people would like the army called out to restore security in the wake of the crime wave coming from the foreign nationals.

According to ZeroHedge, citing ReMix News:

Due to France’s drug trafficking crisis, a large majority of French are in favor of the army being deployed into disadvantaged neighborhoods in problematic neighborhoods in France, including 80 percent of women. According to a CSA poll conducted for CNews, Europe 1 and JDD, 76 percent of French people overall want the army called in to battle drug trafficking in “disadvantaged neighborhoods.” In fact, women are more supportive of troops being deployed than men, with 80 percent of women saying yes to the question: “Should the army be called in to combat drug trafficking in troubled neighborhoods?” In turn, only 72 percent of men supported such an action.

Maybe that's because migrants bring drugs, terrorism, and crime, including antisemitic and misogynistic attacks -- with every one of these plagues related.

Last year, a French woman from the migrant-filled city of Lyon put out a cri de coeur that made it into news articles.

According to Evie Magazine:

In 2021, more than a third of immigrants in the country had acquired French citizenship. Immigration to France has since surged, and in 2023, foreigners comprised over 10% of the country's population. As foreign men were brought in, the brutality against women increased, with more than 75% of rapes in Paris last year committed by foreign nationals, per GB News. On July 1, 2024, French whistleblower Damien Rieu shared a disturbing post from a woman living in the city of Lyon, who shared the reality of living with immigrants. According to the English translation shared by a self-described independent reporter on X/Twitter, the woman and her friends were constantly harassed by foreigners. Throughout this article, I will share reports of recent brutality committed by immigrants on French citizens. "I am 26 years old, blonde, with light eyes, and I have always lived in the 6th arrondissement of Lyon, which is thought of as the poshest area in Lyon, and my daily life has become unbearable," the woman wrote in a lengthy post sent to Rieu. "I write this because, ten years ago, I could go out with my friends in the evening, at any hour, without being bothered, insulted, followed, or stabbed." The anonymous woman recalled the time when she and her boyfriend and his two friends were attacked by a group of men who stole one of their phones. Her boyfriend tried to fight back but was stabbed in the arm. He had to protect his neck from being targeted. "Someone tried to cut his throat," she added.

A translated copy of the tweet is here:

A French woman’s plea for help:



"I am 26 years old, blonde, with light eyes, and I have always lived in the 6th arrondissement of Lyon, which is thought of as the poshest area in Lyon, and my daily life has become unbearable. I write this because, ten years ago, I could go out… pic.twitter.com/fDwhhqHaUe — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) August 23, 2024

The money quote from the long tweet is here:

In Paris, Marseille, Lyon, and Nantes, undocumented migrants join drug networks for easy pay. "In our neighborhood, just in our block, there are three drug dealing spots, which work constantly. Day and night. With everything that entails: watchmen loitering outside our house, milling about, shouting, getting high and bothering people, especially women," she said. "Every single one of the actions I mentioned (and they are only a part of what we have gone through) is the fact of men of sub-Saharan African or North African origin."

Drugs, migrants, crime -- they are all related. And now French women want to see the army step in, because nothing else has worked.

It's been going on for awhile now. This video from a French political candidate decrying violence against women by migrants dates to 2019:

📹 "À #Lyon, comme partout ailleurs en France, le premier droit des femmes est celui de VIVRE EN SÉCURITÉ, partout, tout le temps !"



Je reviens sur l'odieuse agression sexuelle de dimanche matin commise par un clandestin sur les pentes de La Croix-Rousse. pic.twitter.com/uPVYXCIPf3 — Agnès Marion ن (@_AgnesMarion) November 19, 2019

Google Translate:

"At #Lyon , as everywhere else in France, women's first right is to LIVE IN SAFETY, everywhere, all the time!" I return to the odious sexual assault of Sunday morning committed by an illegal immigrant on the slopes of La Croix-Rousse.

She's into it:

📹 « En réalité, ces féministes en carton sont partout où les femmes n’ont pas besoin d’elles et systématiquement absentes quand leurs droits sont réellement menacés et attaqués ! »



Ma réaction à la marche des écolos interdite aux hommes à #Lyon ! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/b3a5G7T6jB — Agnès Marion ن (@_AgnesMarion) June 26, 2020

Google Translate:

“In reality, these cardboard feminists are everywhere women don’t need them and systematically absent when their rights are really threatened and attacked!” My reaction to the green march forbidden to men at #Lyon !

Terrorism and antisemitism are part of the picture, too.

In Marseille, the drug dealing (read: migrant problems) are reportedly unbearable.

So it's little wonder that most French women want someone to come in and protect them. If they can't rely on the men around them, then the army will have to do.

Which has some irony: France is historically the land of the great epic poem of the Middle Ages, the Song of Roland, whose hero embodied chivalry: loyalty to God, loyalty to his king (Charlemagne), honor, courage, and the defense and protection of women and the helpless. Roland was slain as he defeated Muslim invaders.

Perhaps there's a deep cultural longing for another Roland, which is the great epic poem of France and probably not allowed to be taught in schools in any case, owing to the Muslim invaders portrayed as antagonists.

Contrastingly, we can also recall that during Joan of Arc's time, soldiers were viewed as dangerous to women -- which is why St. Joan donned male attire and cut her hair. She didn't want to get attacked or raped by being among them even as she led them.

But after both cultural markers, times have changed.

French women, for all the modernity of the French state, for all the "rights" they have as equals to men, they now have no one to defend them from marauding savages.

So the army is viewed as the only thing women have left, given the authorities' unwillingness to deport migrants who deal drugs for easy cash, and their unwillingness to see any connection between drug-dealing migrants and the complete lack of security French women now have.

Without personal security, there's no such thing as human rights.

It's arguable that the modern feminization of the culture has left men unwilling to protect their women, particularly with a de facto two-tier system of justice, one for migrants and one for citizens. The penalties for self-defense, or defending one's woman as she is being assaulted by migrant drug dealers, are undoubtedly draconian.

Whatever it is, the army now what most of the French want right now. The state in its civilian capacity has failed.

And with a poll like this, it portends for change in the French political landscape. Yet authorities in France have got it rigged, having disqualified the one candidate who hears French women in their cries as they suffer from foreign invaders.

That's a recipe for instability. If voters can't get what they want from the ballot box, they'll call for something more extreme, like an army to protect them, maybe martial law next.

One can only hope that their votes en masse for change will be so great the political rigging seen now is going to be overridden, as it was in the U.S.

Otherwise, as President Trump has pointed out, France will be 'gone.'

