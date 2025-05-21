Maybe we need to create another West Virginia

As I remember, West Virginia was created back during The Civil War. We may have to break up Virginia again, because it’s starting to look a lot like Oregon or Washington, or one blue urban area surrounded by a bunch of red counties unhappy with the direction of the state government.

Some of us remember when President George W. Bush carried Virginia in 2004. Then it changed, and now it looks a lot like the Democrats may have something to celebrate in November. Let’s take a look:

Virginia Republicans are bracing for November with a growing sense of doom. The GOP already faced a tough climate in this year’s elections thanks to tech billionaire Elon Musk’s war on the state’s robust federal workforce. Then came a bitter, intraparty feud over Republicans’ lieutenant governor candidate. Now, some Republicans are privately expressing concerns about the viability of their gubernatorial nominee, Winsome Earle-Sears. ‘With the demographics of Richmond, in an off year with the Republican White House, it’s going to be tough,’ said longtime Virginia Republican strategist Jimmy Keady. ‘To be a Republican to win in Virginia, you have to run a very good campaign. You’ve got to have [tailwinds] and the Democratic candidate’s got to make a mistake.’ Virginia Republicans always knew this would be a challenging election year. In the gubernatorial race, Democrat Abigail Spanberger is a well-positioned candidate with a record of winning competitive races.

So it looks blue this November in Virginia. I guess that’s what turning into a bedroom community for federal workers will do to you.

The other point to consider is that these Virginia elections have a lot to do with the candidates, as is true in most states. Back in 2021, newcomer Glenn Youngkin defeated Mr. Establishment incumbent Terry McAuliffe by 63,000 votes. In that race, Youngkin proved to be an excellent candidate, but he can’t run for reelection and keep it red.

So it’s early, and maybe Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears will turn things around. Honestly, I thought that she was an outstanding candidate with VP potential down the road. So far she hasn’t caught on, but time is on her side. It seems like a winnable race to me, but demographics are destiny as someone said. Lots of federal workers “saving” their jobs may break the camel’s back. I’m not sure what a Democrat governor in Virginia can do to save their jobs, but that’s politics.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image from Grok.