Maybe Donald will visit Letitia’s trial

About a year ago, AG Leticia James was in the courtroom watching President Trump on trial. My guess is that she was enjoying the show and imagining what her TV ads for governor were going to be like. “Vote for me because no one, not even Trump, is above the law” or something like that.

Well, it didn’t turn out that way. Maybe President Trump will go to her trial. Here is the latest in the life and times of AG Letitia James:

The FBI in Albany has opened a formal criminal investigation examining the real estate and mortgage transactions of New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to law enforcement sources briefed on the matter. It’s unclear why U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi steered the referral to New York’s Northern District; although James is a statewide elected official with offices in Albany, the transactions involve her personal property purchases and loans that were processed in New York City and Virginia. Some of the transactions also may fall outside the federal statute of limitations, although one of the mortgages involves James’ assertions in loan documents related to her 2023 purchase of a residence in Norfolk, Va.

Well, let’s see how this unfolds. A mortgage fraud trial? Where did we hear that before? Didn’t they try to nail Trump on a fraud trial?

Like any of us, AG James is entitled to due process, so let’s see what happens when the evidence is presented. The heart of the matter is over a personal residence and a rule that a principal residence as a statewide elected official must be in New York.

Nevertheless, the irony of all of this is incredible. The woman who wanted to nail a man over “fraud” that didn't actually happen now faces a case of “fraud” that allegedly happened. As my late mother used to say, God has a great sense of humor.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: Thomas Good, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, cropped.