Maybe ‘demos’ don't watch MSNBC anymore

Let me confess that I don't watch MSNBC. Normally I watch the tweets that make it to X or the internet. The latest news from the network is that it is changing lineups, sort of like the baseball team trying to figure out who is going to put the bat on the ball. Let's get the story:

MSNBC’s new prime time lineup, which debuted on May 5th, failed to connect with viewers in its first three weeks as the network saw its audience decline to near record lows -- especially in the key 25-54 age demographic. Overall for May, MSNBC dropped 41% in the primetime demo and 34% in the total day demo compared to May of 2024. In total viewers, the network was down 33% across total day and 24% in prime time. MSNBC’s total day demo viewership sank to 49,000 average viewers and 73,000 in prime time -- its second worst ever showing for a month behind January of 2025.

I guess the demos don't like MSNBC.

Okay, I am not in the advertising business so I don't know everything about "demos," but I guess that they matter to the people who pay for airtime.

At some point, even people who voted against the Orange Man think that this stuff is boring. It's like the boy who cried wolf whom the town people tuned out.

In the case of MSNBC, it's more than crying wolf. At least the townspeople understood that the kid was talking about a wolf. Over at MSNBC, no one knows what they are even talking about. They invite some of the most bizarre crazy guests in the country and then pretend that they are having a thoughtful conversation about what matters to people. In the end, people tune it out because there is nothing thoughtful about their panels.

So goodbye, guys, and I hope that you can find honest work somewhere else. All of you bet on the wrong horse and it's time to move on.

Image: MSNBC