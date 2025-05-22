Leftists blatantly lied about Biden’s decline. Why should we trust them ever again?

Leftists never apologize or account for their old lies; they just create new narratives and move on without any shame or remorse.

Some — like Grok — may argue that both sides prevaricate, but there is a marked difference between the anti-liberty left and the pro-freedom right. For the most part, the left dominates and controls the culture and the media, and thus, leftists can get away with falsehoods because their media comrades are in on the fraud. This is hardly the case for the freedom community; we are under 24/7 scrutiny, and anything we say is carefully examined and fact-checked for accuracy. Were the media even close to being balanced, the left would have long ago abandoned its lies, but for now, leftists know they have free rein, so honesty just isn’t in them.

This brings us to their latest cover-up: the convenient revelation of Joe Biden’s obvious decline and diagnosis that was likely known for years. Apart from the fact that they’re trying to exploit this as a convenient way to avoid scrutiny of the Biden presidency, we’re also expected to pretend this cover-up was no big deal, that the lies created to get Biden re-elected with his obvious debilitated condition were nothing of concern. But, as always, if they are willing to lie about something of this magnitude, what else are they willing to lie about?

The nation’s socialist media spent only a few minutes on a scandal that is right in their bailiwick, because if they hadn’t carried the water for the left in covering up the obvious Biden decline, the entire edifice would have fallen apart of its own weight.

The Federalist summarized the whole sordid situation with this story: “Biden’s Late Cancer Diagnosis Exposes Democrats And The Media As Legitimate National Security Risks.”

Until Democrats start naming names and apologizing for their reckless, craven conduct as it relates to Joe Biden, I don’t want to hear another word about Pete Hegseth’s Signal chats. It was fine timing to get news over the weekend that the former president, a well established dotard, has an advanced and aggressive form of prostate cancer that has reached his bones. There’s a strong likelihood that Biden was diagnosed with some stage of the disease before he was even elected president, and he almost certainly had it while in office. Yet the public knew nothing until Sunday. Prayers up for Biden, but this is an appalling scandal. And it comes just as the dying news media are finally acknowledging that, yeah, Biden’s brain was rapidly browning over as he sat in the Oval Office, where he was losing track of space and time as the commander of the United States military, the point person for nuclear war.

Naturally, the usual suspects feigned ignorance at Biden’s long observed decline, such as the head of the brain trust that is The View.

Remember: We were told for years that Biden was sharp as a tack and that we shouldn’t believe our lying eyes about his obvious infirmities. The people on the inside knew that it was far worse than we could see. And they not only covered it up, but tried to gaslight us that the evidence in front of our faces was “cheap fakes.” If leftists were willing to blatantly lie to our faces on something this obvious, what else are they willing to lie about?

We started this essay with the refrain that leftists never apologize or account for their old lies; they just create new narratives and move on without any shame or remorse. This could easily be applied to any other scandal, cover-up, or lie from the left that has come along.

Those who know anything about leftism know it’s built upon force and falsehood, because although the collectivist ideology sounds good in a sound bite or on a bumper sticker, it has never worked in its 400 years of failure. It’s a colossal scam that has to be forced on people with lies that it’s never been tried before or that leftists have only good intentions for an equitable society.

Anti-liberty leftists sell their socialistic snake oil with all manner of good-sounding lies; it’s the only way they can sucker people in. It is only after they are in power (and have conveniently confiscated all the guns) that force is applied, and by then it’s usually too late to stop them.

The left depends on lies, so creating new falsehoods while quietly forgetting the old is just the modus operandi. That means that leftists should never, ever be trusted.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Raw Pixel.