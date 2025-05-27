Lab-grown humans up next?

According to a recent report from The Blaze, citing the former running mate of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Nicole Shanahan:

Nicole points to transhumanist companies that are currently manufacturing human eggs in a lab “without any input from a female ovary” and then fertilizing them with either “real sperm or synthetic sperm, which can also be grown.” In other words, pseudo-human beings are being created by machines in laboratories.

To quote the old Church Lady from SNL’s days of yore: Well, isn’t that special?

Some, like Shanahan, say that trying to stop this may be impossible. She says that it is a fact “that the transhumanist cyborg machine human is going to exist,” and is worried that it may steal the human soul.

It’s a natural progression, right? Lab-grown diamonds. Lab-grown meat. Lab-grown eggs. Lab-grown sperm. Lab-grown humans.

What’s not to like?

Convenient and cost effective! What could be the downside? Surely this is just another advancement like 3-D printed items. And, with breakthroughs such as this and gene-splicing, etc., prospective parents may soon be able to custom order their offspring like they order a car. Just specify your preferred color, size, interior and exterior features, etc., etc. Fire up the assembly line! Let’s go! Defects should be minimized … and “lemons” could simply be returned.

Bonus: we can avoid having to have a loving physical and spiritual bond with another person. We can finally dispense with intercourse, at least with an actual adult human of the complementary sex. (Relations with a 3-D printed replica or sex-bot would still be considered acceptably “cool.”)

Repercussions? Physical, economic, political, moral, spiritual? Pshaw! Don’t be a Debbie-downer! This is the Era of Trans. Transhumanism is the Next Big Thing. And it’ll be better than the real thing! Society will be better off with artificial intelligence, sex-bots, and lab-grown humans. Sure, we old school humans may lose our souls, but think of the gains in practicality! Really, we’ll be superior to the original versions of ourselves. Promise! And it won’t require any pesky discipline or effort on our part! We will essentially just have to place an order, and presto!

Call it Genesis 2.0.

God help us.

Please.

The coming Brave New World frightens me.

Image: Pexels / Pexels License