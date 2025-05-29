Kash Patel goes on Fox News, talks surge of ‘copycats’ after James Comey’s ‘8647’ post

Yesterday, Fox News aired an interview between Bret Baier and Kash Patel, during which Patel revealed that there’s been a surge of “copycats” in the wake of James Comey’s “8647” post, and that the FBI has been bogged down with investigating their own—as if we’re supposed to cut him some slack over why he hasn’t released the Epstein files, or I supposed what’s left of them; on why the FBI under his direction promoted a federal prosecutor who had targeted J6ers, concerned moms at school board meetings, and Catholic pro-lifers; on why he’s done an about-face and is now insistent that Epstein killed himself, telling us to “reject the evidence” of our eyes and ears and ignore the only logical conclusion to that whole debacle; on why he’s “relocated” hundreds of FBI agents (instead of firing them like he promised) into our communities; on why he never followed through with his commitment to shuttering the agency and turning it into a “museum of the deep state” (his words, not mine).

Here’s what he said, from a report at the New York Post:

‘Do you know how many copycats we’ve had to investigate as a result of that beachside venture from the former director?’ Patel told Fox News ‘Special Report’ host Bret Baier, during an interview from the bureau’s academy in Quantico, Virginia. [snip] ‘Do you know how many agents I’ve had to take offline from chasing down child sex predators, fentanyl traffickers, terrorists .. because everywhere across this country people are popping up on social media and think that a threat to the life of the president of the United States is a joke … and they can do it because [Comey] did it?’ the FBI chief said. ‘That’s what I’m having to deal with every single day,’ Patel fumed. ‘And that’s why I’m having to pull my agents and analysts off – because [Comey] thought it was funny to go out there and make a political statement.’

Here’s an idea Mr. Top Cop: Act as tough as you talk (you too Pam Bondi!), and maybe we might have some semblance of law and order. Maybe you treat Comey like the criminal he is, and ARREST him. Throw the book at him. Sue, and sue, and sue, until he has nothing left. Maybe there wouldn’t be countless copycats if you Mr. Patel, would use the weight of the federal government to exact justice. Perhaps the taxpayer-funded chauffeur to have a little chat in some cushy D.C. office, with zero consequences for his actions, gave others the impression that they could do the same.

Here’s an analogy: When a child behaves poorly, do you blame the child? Of course, on some level, but it’s to be expected—he’s a child, lacking in reason, morality, and maturity, which is why they need instruction, correction, and discipline to prevent the same behaviors in the future. But, if a parent, the person with superior reason, morality, and maturity, fails to correct and discipline the child, then he or she is also to blame when that bad behavior crops up again, and again, and again.

James Comey is just being who James Comey is—a total scumbag. We know this, and it is completely predictable. So we, as moral and principled people, need to hold Comey accountable, for his sake and ours. But Patel won’t do that—what an utterly contemptible disappointment he’s been.

Image from X.