Karmelo Anthony will get to graduate, despite being under house arrest while awaiting trial for a murder charge

Karmelo Anthony, the young black miscreant who admitted to stabbing Austin Metcalf to death after Metcalf confronted Anthony about hanging out under an athlete tent where he wasn’t permitted to be (and possibly rooting through other students’ personal property), has just gotten another windfall. But first, a recap:

Anthony is facing a murder charge, which comes with a standard $1,000,000 bail amount—but if you recall, the black DEI judge overseeing his case immediately lowered that to $250,000, giving Anthony the privilege of house arrest. He’s also raked in more than half a million dollars off a crowdfunding campaign—with many of the donors announcing their appreciation over Anthony taking out a “honkey” and “colonizer”—funds which his family has used to rent a gated-community McMansion, and lease/buy new luxury vehicles.

Now, according to an item from the Daily Mail, the Frisco school district, after making a big show about expulsion, quietly decided to not follow through on it, and will be awarding Anthony his high school diploma.

Karmelo Anthony has now been told he can graduate from high school, Daily Mail can reveal. Frisco Independent School District’s about-face, deciding Anthony, 17, can graduate from Centennial High School despite his first-degree murder charge, as confirmed by his adviser and spokesman Dominque [sic] Alexander to DailyMail.com.

This should come as no surprise, considering the school district has been faced with accusations of running cover for Anthony after refusing to reveal whether or not Anthony had in fact been suspended before for carrying a knife, and whether or not Anthony was skipping school at the time he knifed Metcalf through the heart, as this reporter affirms:

He is not an honor roll kid.

He was suspended. pic.twitter.com/MycFWoWo3s — Farmgirl (@greenboat) April 8, 2025

Why won’t the school district be transparent? Because of “student privacy laws” administrators say. And, the obvious: if it turns out that Anthony is just one more stereotypical violent black thug with anger and entitlement problems, that hanging-on-by-a-thread narrative will be completely obliterated. (In some circles, it’s already been severed.)

But tell me again how oppressed by the system blacks are.

