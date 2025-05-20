Jeffrey Epstein and trust in the government

Ah, Jeffrey Epstein. We finally have an official statement from our own side, and it contradicts every last thing our own side has believed now for years.

Let’s all approach this analytically.

I would be willing to bet that no one reading this right now was there in that jail cell. No one reading right now was on the island, on the plane, or anywhere else relevant to the case. We have secondhand knowledge at best. It is easy to believe a conspiracy theory. It is hard to admit it if you are wrong.

Do I think serious crimes were committed? Yes.

Do I think we will ever uncover the truth in full? No.

Do I think that how Jeffrey Epstein died is of crucial importance at this time? No. Only the living, who can still be prosecuted or protected, matter now.

Are those who firmly believe that Epstein did not kill himself incorrect in their belief but unwilling to relinquish it? Possibly. Faith in one’s beliefs is hard to shake, and it should be.

That said, we have two choices:

Believe that Epstein killed himself. Believe that Epstein did not kill himself.

That is it. Those are our choices. Here are the other choices in this matter:

Believe that the current administration is being honest. Believe that the current administration is not being honest.

That is also it. It is understandable that there is no trust in any administration at this point, but it is not healthy. If we are going to Make America Great Again, Healthy Again, etc., we must also Make Trust Great Again.

We will never really know the truth, because we weren’t there. We didn’t read the confidential information, and we have fed on possibilities instead of evidence. It’s time now to move on from Epstein’s cause of death. He is dead, and that is the reality.

Now we must trust that the wheels of justice are turning. Kash Patel and Dan Bongino have told us that we can have it fast, or we can have it right, but we can’t have both. We need to be patient, and we need to give these men the credit and credibility that they deserve and have spent their lifetimes earning. Now is not the time to abandon all faith. Now is the time to stand up and stand strong.

To do that, sometimes we need to admit that maybe, just possibly, we were wrong. And move on. We have bigger fish to fry!

