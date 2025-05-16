James Comey, the arrogant, self-appointed elitist and unrepentant promoter of assassination

We all learned in 2016 that then-FBI director James Comey believed himself to be above the law.

He believed he was the law and that he could bend and shape it into whatever slippery form that served his agenda.

His agenda was the swamp’s agenda: Destroy Donald Trump, by any means necessary.

Trump was a threat to the elitist establishment that operated by their own rules, distinct from the Constitution.

The details of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI/DOJ/Clinton operation to take Trump out of the presidential campaign, are available to see and read. It was paid for by the Clinton campaign and adopted in all its fakery by Comey’s FBI and the thugs at the CIA and DOJ.

They all believed themselves to be above the law and operated accordingly; to them, the “law” is what they assert it to be, not what the Constitution says or what legal precedent may or may not dictate. The courts, even SCOTUS, has made grievous errors in the past that had to be corrected by later court decisions.

Trump fired Comey during his first term for good reasons; the man was and is a scoundrel who blithely set up Mike Flynn and then bragged about it.

Comey’s partners-in-crime, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, etc. (it’s a long list) were all on board with Comey’s blatant plan to oust Trump from the presidency.

Comey had a long history of legal skullduggery, lies and breaches of the law. Comey is the real deal, an actual, classic case of narcissistic personality disorder. So, yesterday, May 15, he had no qualms about posting a photo of some sea shells on a beach that read “86 47,” a not-so-comically clear call for Trump to be taken out.

When the post went viral, he deleted it and stupidly pretended he just came across it on his “beach walk.”

This man is so Trump-deranged, he thought this absurd excuse would absolve him? He claims he did not know that “86” meant what every person on the planet knows it means. Like countless others of the deranged left, he hopes to inspire someone more insane than himself is to assassinate Trump.

That is how low the left is willing to go these days. Comey is the poster boy for Trump derangement, for the utter insanity of the American left. He perfectly represents the superciliousness of the Democrat party as currently constituted.

The media will most likely make light of Comey’s misguided misadventure in social media but it is the core of what the Democrat party has become – amoral and deranged, murderously so.

As we all know by now, there is an assassination culture growing and gaining cultists. This cultural phenomenon has produced the thousands of fans of Luigi Mangione, the man who was arrested for gunning down the CEO of a health insurance company.

An astonishing number of Democrats polled believe that killing Trump would be beneficial.

Does anyone doubt that if an assassin were to succeed in killing President Trump, that the left would hail him or her as a hero? Of course, they would. These are evil people, folks, and they live among us, confident that they are the moral authority who should govern us all. That is who James Comey is, one of those who truly believes he is not only above the law, but superior to the rest of us.

The Obama and Biden administrations were chock full of people just like Comey. They sabotaged Trump’s first term and effectively rigged the 2020 election and are all very proud of their malevolent accomplishments. But now we know who they are what they are; enemies of our once-Constitutional republic.

Comey belongs in prison for crimes far worse than a social media post. Will he ever suffer the consequences of his life of legal insurrection? We shall see.

Comey should absolutely be charged with the crime of threatening the president.

If only the new FBI and DOJ could indict all the legal insurrectionists in the Biden administration.

Hopefully they are trying but will likely be deterred by the syndicate that is the deep state, the swamp, the oligarchy that has always run the country but may be on its last legs.

Kash Patel and Pam Bondi have an enormous challenge before them. Let us hope they are up to the job.

Image: X video screen shot