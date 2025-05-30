IT guy at Defense Intelligence Agency gets nabbed after offering to sell classified secrets to foreign actors because he doesn’t like Trump

We’re being held hostage by emotional terrorists, turned literal terrorists.

According to a report at Fox News, a young IT professional working at the Defense Intelligence Agency who held a top secret clearance, was recently nabbed by law enforcement after he allegedly offered to sell classified secrets to foreign actors because he doesn’t like Donald Trump.

Nathan Laatsch, a 28-year-old IT specialist employed by the Defense Intelligence Agency since 2019, was arrested after the FBI received a tip in March 2025 that someone was willing to provide classified information to a friendly foreign government. [snip] An email to the FBI said that the person – later identified as Laatsch – didn’t ‘agree or align with the values’ of the Trump administration, and would be willing to share classified information that he could access, including ‘completed intelligence products, some unprocessed intelligence, and other assorted classified documentation.’

And get this: the department that Laatsch worked in at the DIA? The “Insider Threat Division.” That irony is wild.

Anyway, per the article, Laatsch “communicated with an FBI agent, who he believed to be a foreign government official” and on multiple occasions, vocalized his readiness to share the sensitive information that he “transcribed onto a notepad at his desk” over the course of several days. Laatsch was supposed to leave the stolen classified information at a local park, and “was observed by the FBI … depositing an item at the specified location.” After he left, the FBI agents reportedly secured a thumb-drive which was just a “sample” of what he could apparently get.

These people would truly rather we all be dead than do a little self-reflection. Maybe Trump, with his very moderate views, isn’t the monster you think he is—maybe you’re just evil, and suffering from TDS. If you find yourself more “aligned” and “in agreeance” with a party whose pillars include sodomy (“Pride”), the sexualization of our youth (pushing the LGBTQ agenda in every single segment of society where children gather), baby murder, sexism, and theft, I’m going to say it’s the latter.

Selling secrets to foreign nations because you don’t like who’s currently in charge is nonsensical: you’re not doing any damage to Trump, you’re only hurting the American people. This is just one more example of leftists showing their true colors: they feign patriotism, but it’s really just Marxism. Did he have more “allegiance” to Joe the Corpse or the Autopen? I assume so.

These people are going scorched earth—they’d rather burn us all to the ground instead of facing reality and accepting that they’re narcissistic and delusional whack jobs. How many more of them are out there?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.