Illegal alien teen who killed a young woman while joyriding in stolen vehicle gets community service and must promise to attend school

We used to describe the phenomenon where no-good miscreants would escape punitive (and real) justice with minor consequences as being a “slap on the wrist,” but considering how exaggerated the devolution of justice system has been under progressive influence, that term doesn’t really seem adequate anymore, because a “slap” implies at least a little pain, (just not enough to deter future criminal behavior).

How do you explain a situation where an illegal alien, breaking countless laws, kills someone because of his recklessness, and isn’t only let off the hook entirely, but essentially rewarded? That’s like a parent taking their child out for ice cream after the kid talked back or got an F on a test.

Here’s the story, from a report at the New York Post: In July of 2024 an unnamed 15-year-old illegal alien delinquent, who can’t be identified because of “privacy” laws, stole his mother’s uninsured vehicle (classic illegal alien behavior), raced it at 90 mph through an intersection with a 45-mph speed limit, and slammed into another car, killing the driver, Kaitlyn Weaver, instantly. (Does this mean he was 14 at the age of the crime? Probably.)

The prosecutor, Arapahoe County District Attorney Amy Padden, offered a plea deal which saw the teenaged criminal admit guilt in exchange for no jail time, no fines, and no criminal record—all he had to do was a few hours of community service, promise he’d get back in school, and “not break any more laws” while on probation. After going through the courts with a public defender afforded to you by taxpaying citizens, here’s your “punishment”: You must attend a first-world school that you and your family also don’t pay for, and learn how to read and write and better yourself, continuing to put down roots in America despite having absolutely no right to be here. What will his “consequences” be the next time he kills someone? A condition that he must attend college on the taxpayer dime?

Like I said, light consequences are “slaps” on the wrist while no consequences is anarchic lawlessness.

Now, Padden is a Democrat superstar, with endorsements from high-profile politicians as well as collectives like a pro-abortion and an anti-gun group. Some radical hypocrisy, identified by the victim’s father, John Weaver:

‘If he [Colombian teenager] had taken a firearm and recklessly just shot it and killed someone, this would be a different case. They would be pushing it completely differently,’ he added. ‘There’s no deterrence.’

He’s right, there is no deterrence, and this young thug is now claiming asylum, meaning we’ll be footing another bill for him, this time in the immigration courts.

It’s only a matter of time before this young Colombian national, illegally living in the U.S., kills another American citizen.

