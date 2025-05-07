I’ve heard of ‘stool pigeons,’ but this may be the first ‘stool raccoon’

Drug busts aren’t my normal beat, but this video made me laugh so much that I wanted to share it with you as an antidote to the chaos that is the daily news. Even as I laughed, though, I couldn’t help but think that the raccoon turned stool pigeon reveals a larger problem, one that reflects both the human capacity for self-destruction and the leftist war on America.

For those wondering about the term “stool pigeon,” it is familiar to aficionados of 1930s movies. It refers to a criminal who squeals on his pals in exchange for more lenient treatment from the cops.

That’s the only term I could think of for this particular police action, when the police pulled over a sadly raddled old woman for an outstanding warrant, only to have her pet raccoon squeal on her meth habit:

In Springfield Township, Ohio, a pet raccoon unintentionally assisted police during a vehicle search when it tried to smoke from a meth pipe. pic.twitter.com/BErsR0LEJl — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 7, 2025

So, that made me laugh.

On the other hand, it also made me terribly sad, because it reveals the depths to which addictive drugs and alcohol can degrade people. It’s always been that way, of course. You only have to look at Hogarth’s famous Gin Lane, created in 1751, to understand that people, when in the grip of highly addictive substances, become something less than human:

Incidentally, by way of contrast, Hogarth created a companion piece called “Beer Street,” showing how beer was a much more beneficial beverage. Apparently, “hold my beer” wasn’t yet a concept. In Hogarth’s defense, in a time when there was no such thing as potable water, because it was all contaminated and people hadn’t yet discovered how the boiled water in tea and coffee created a safe, non-alcoholic beverage, beers and small ales were the completely wholesome drinks.

The destruction wrought by drug addiction is why America, during its civilizational apex, used both social opprobrium and laws to pressure people away from illicit drugs. The leftist push to soften drug laws and the social stigma associated with drug use wasn’t about kindness or individual liberty. Aided by the Soviet Union, it was part of a determined effort to destroy American society from within. The Chinese continue that covert war by providing the ingredients for fentanyl to Mexican drug labs.

But still, the video is funny and can be enjoyed at face value, without thinking too deeply about its implications.

