‘Humanitarian’ left refuses to help 49 Afrikaner asylees, proving (again) the real purpose of ‘refugee’ campaigns it to topple the West

I’m not splitting the atom by announcing what we already know—that the “humanitarian” left isn’t really about caring for humanity—but this definitely needs mentioning.

Back in February, President Trump signed an executive order which granted refugee status to white Afrikaners fleeing the racial genocide that’s engulfed South Africa since blacks rose to power after the end of Apartheid. (I’ve written on this issue a number of times—here, here, and here.)

Well, if you haven’t yet heard, the Episcopalian church, which has had a decades-long deal with the federal government to resettle refugees, has decided that effective at the end of this year, that agreement will be null and void. Why you might ask? Well, the idea that they’d have to provide assistance and sanctuary to a few dozen white, Christian Afrikaners fleeing legitimate violence was just a bridge too far, because they only deal in third-worlders with degenerate, anti-American attitudes and cultures. (To read more on that, please see a blog I wrote earlier today titled, “Episcopal church scraps decades-long agreement to resettle refugees—because they don’t want to help white Afrikaners”.)

Here’s another piece of the puzzle: Remember Mariann Budde? The female “bishop” who delivered a very anti-Trump “sermon” to Trump shortly after his inauguration? She’s an Episcopalian—all makes sense now doesn’t it?

Now, with that story as a background, there are two tweets that get right to the heart of the matter, albeit in different ways. Like I already said, this isn’t ground-breaking, but it’s still worth collecting the evidence and knowledge that attests to the left’s real goal regarding their “humanitarian” efforts:

I rest my case that “refugee resettlement” is entirely driven by hatred against whites and they import nons BECAUSE they are harmful.



Now shut these criminal NGOs down. https://t.co/gcRVjHFaIB — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) May 12, 2025

And here:

One reason why refugee outfits aren't keen on bringing in Afrikaners is that the outfits won't have much to do. The Afrikaners will assimilate rapidly, be productive, not a drain on welfare programs.



And then people will start making comparisons to Somalians. — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) May 12, 2025

The importation of nonwhites is because they’re a detriment to the majority white population’s society and culture. Otherwise, these “refugee” groups would have no issue with innocent human beings fleeing a regime that permits extreme racial violence against them—is that not a humanitarian issue of utmost importance?—no matter what color they were.

Secondly, as highlighted in the second tweet, is that the admittance of white refugees will throw all the other non-white admissions into the hot seat, calling into question why they’re justified to be here, because the Afrikaners’ presence will be an immediate net positive for any American community in which they settle. A harsh contrast. There will be no “cultural misunderstandings,” no spikes in crime rates, no stories of these people cooking local wildlife and neighborhood cats onto their living room spits, no overloaded welfare systems.

Stark difference between what we’re used to seeing. Instead of a swarm of raggedy looking, brown, fighting age men - it’s women, children, and American flags.



Bring em’ on over. Welcome the Boer.pic.twitter.com/M2IiBm20Xb — FLR (@FlatlandRadical) May 12, 2025

America doesn’t actually need to be a halfway house for all the third world’s dregs.

