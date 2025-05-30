Honesty: Is it worth it? Can the truth really set us free?

Sadly, truly honest people, like the truly brave, are often the loneliest.

Telling the truth in an age such as this is an act of moral courage.

Doing so is likely to upset liars, scoundrels, and the authorities -- but I repeat myself.

You are sure to anger this group or that group and may even alienate family members and others close to you. Nonetheless, truth be told, the truth still must be told, for without truth optimism is rendered impotent, and mankind's future is bleak. In fact, sans truth, hope itself is made a liar. Yet it is a lot easier to go along to get along, just as it is often easier to look the other way when someone commits a sin or crime.

One must tell one’s self the truth first, of course.

Part of that truth is acknowledging that doing the right thing, no matter the cost, is an adjunct of telling the truth, and can be similarly difficult and costly. In extreme cases, doing the right thing may even result in losing one’s fortune or life.

The Founders knew this all too well. Nevertheless, to a person of character, courage, and integrity, it has to be done -- and it brings with it the peerless reward of self-respect, and the knowledge that those who come after you will benefit from your actions.

Thomas Jefferson said that “Honesty is the first chapter in the book of wisdom.”

This would explain the existence of idiots like Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton, the Biden crime family, John Brennan, Eric Swalwell, Jasmine Crockett, and, well, you get the idea.

Billy Joel has a song titled “Honesty,” in which is a line reading: “…if you look for truthfulness, you might just as well be blind.”

Unfortunately, that is the God’s honest truth. The gospel truth. And God is the truth that we are supposed to seek. The whole truth and nothing but the truth. Too few do.

Many, especially in politics and the media, are doing anything but.

Democrats/Marxists/communists — but again I repeat myself -- dismiss the concept of God because they do not want the competition.

The “Planned Parenthoods” of the world are proud of the damage they do. The mainstream media only “speaks truth to power” when Republicans/conservatives are in office. They lie like hell to protect those in power when those in power are Democrats.

Many more of us need to open our eyes and steel our spines if we want the truth to set us — and our descendants — free.

To paraphrase Churchill, if we don’t have the courage to speak the truth and do what’s right — even if it results in us being lonely, poor … or dead, we sentence our societies to another Dark Age, made all the more protracted and sinister by advancing technology.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License