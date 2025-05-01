Honda’s homecoming: Tariffs, toughness, and the triumph of American grit

Well, well, well -- look who’s coming home. Honda, the Japanese automaker, is reportedly planning to shift a significant portion of its vehicle production from Mexico and Canada to the United States, aiming to produce 90% of its U.S. sales domestically. This move is in response to the U.S. government’s new 25% tariff on imported vehicles.

And yet, the usual suspects are fanning themselves with lace handkerchiefs, gasping for air, and reaching for the smelling salts. “But tariffs will make cars more expensive!” they wail. “But our global supply chains!” they moan. Spare me. For decades, we’ve been the world’s doormat, allowing other nations to impose hefty tariffs on our goods while we played the benevolent free-trade fool. Canada, for instance, has tariffs on U.S. dairy products that can exceed 200% once quotas are filled.

Historically, tariffs were the backbone of our federal revenue. Before the introduction of the income tax in 1913, tariffs accounted for up to 90% of federal income. Abraham Lincoln, a staunch protectionist, implemented high tariffs during the Civil War to fund the Union’s efforts and protect American industries.

Fast forward to today, and we’ve outsourced our manufacturing, our jobs, and, frankly, our dignity. We’ve become dependent on foreign nations for everything from microchips to medications. And when these countries decide to play hardball, we’re left scrambling.

Enter tariffs -- not as a punishment, but as a long-overdue correction. They level the playing field, incentivize domestic production, and, as Honda’s decision illustrates, bring jobs back home. The company plans to boost its U.S. production by up to 30% over the next two to three years, potentially hiring more American workers and implementing additional shifts.

Yes, there will be short-term pain. Prices may rise. Supply chains will need adjusting. But where is our grit? Since when did Americans shy away from a challenge? We’ve endured far worse and emerged stronger.

So, to those lamenting the end of cheap, foreign-made goods: Tape your ankles and put in your mouth guard. It’s time to rebuild, to reinvest in our own industries, and to reclaim our sovereignty. The road ahead may be bumpy, but it’s a path worth taking -- for our economy, our national security, and our future.

After all, if we can’t endure a little short-term discomfort to secure long-term prosperity, perhaps we should be importing backbones for Americans instead of smartphones.

Maureen Steele is co-founder of the American Made Foundation.

Image: SheepTester