Hamas brass says the quiet part out loud: Rising death toll of his own people is just a ‘material calculation’ and a ‘price that must be paid’

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

Sami Abu Zuhri, the current spokesman for Hamas, just said the quiet part out loud while living a life of luxury in Qatar: the Arab Palestinian lives in Gaza under Hamas’s rule are nothing more than pawns in a greater Caliphate good chess game, “material calculations” and a “price that must be paid” for Hamas to continue on its quest for terroristic subjugation. After all, the “wombs” of Gaza women will simply produce more—as another Islamist quipped, Israel has nuclear bombs, Muslims have “offspring bombs.”

Here’s the story on Abu Zuhri, from an article by Ronny Reyes at the New York Post:

A fat cat senior Hamas official is facing backlash within Gaza after he claimed the growing Palestinian death toll is nothing more than ‘material calculations’ for the terror group. In an interview that has now gone viral inside the enclave, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri, 58, said the latest estimates of more than 53,000 dead in Gaza are not a concern for his group, the Times of Israel reported.

And, a quick video clip of some of Abu Zuhri’s comments:

🚨Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri, living luxuriously in Qatar, admits that he just sees Gazans as cannon fodder in the war against Israel.



“The house that was destroyed gets rebuilt, and the martyrs—our women’s womb gives birth again… Did you know the babies born in Gaza equals… pic.twitter.com/NCLj2h1mqv — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) May 20, 2025

Now, I personally have always had a problem with separating Hamas from the rest of the Muslims in Gaza, because from where I sit, they’re cut from the same cloth. Let’s not forget that the “civilians” in Gaza are the ones who voted Hamas into power, who cheered Hamas terrorists as they left the morning of October 7th to rape and slaughter their neighbors and celebrated in the aftermath, and who continue to participate in the hostage situation (which is ongoing still today). Of course, there must be some Gazan Muslims who aren’t completely devoted to the brutal elimination of Jews…right?

Anyway, Abu Zuhri’s claims completely undermine any claim, from Hamas or the progressive West, that the blood of the Gazan Arabs is on Israel’s hands. The rising death toll falls solely on the political leadership of Gaza (Hamas), because they have no intention to end the war—and they’ll hide behind civilians and exploit civilian systems (hospitals and schools) to perpetuate the spilling of civilian blood. Like Abu Zuhri also said, “If we thought in material terms, we would not be able to hold onto our land.”

Quite the “genocidal” admission, don’t you say?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.