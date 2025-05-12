Graphic warning: Swedish politician cranks one out in front of a kid on a train, calls it ‘misjudged flirtation’

This is what a predator looks like:

Image: Frankie Fouganthin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.

That man is Gustav Hemming, a Swedish politician who was recently arrested and charged with a sex crime involving a child after he admitted to cranking one out in front of a young boy on a train—the poor kid was reportedly on his phone when he looked up and saw the balding, homosexual creep staring at him while masturbating. The 13-year-old kid’s response was entirely appropriate: “What the hell is he doing?”

Now, if you haven’t already deduced: Hemming is a “progressive” and until his recent resignation was a leading figure of the liberal Centre party. He’s also, unsurprisingly, deeply committed to the LGBTQ cause:

Den runkande tågpassageraren och Centerpederasten Gustav Hemming har redan tidigare visat ”intresse” för barn - och ungdomar👀



Som gaypolitiker har Hemming också hållit tal på Pride🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/xCEMucGcVd — Zeke Wolfenstein (@ZekeWolfenstein) December 5, 2024

Translation? The “jerking train passenger” and Centre “pederast” whom we now know to be Hemming “has already shown ‘interest’ in children and young people.” He’s also reportedly spoken at “Pride” events before.

Here’s what Hemming apparently had to say about the incident:

‘I do not believe that I deliberately targeted a minor,’ Hemming told police. ‘I looked around a bit and perceived some type of contact there… I perceived a reciprocity that can be sexually arousing in an anonymous environment.’

First of all, I don’t believe him. “I didn’t know he was a minor…” said every gay pervert ever. (If you’ve ever watched the old Dateline NBC show “To Catch a Predator” you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.)

But this is wrong on so many levels. Like Andrea Widburg noted, “It’s not just that he obviously was attracted to a child because there is no 13-year-old who does not look like a minor. It’s also that he feels that a train is an appropriate location to uncover himself and masturbate. There is no way to make this look anything other than deeply, and disturbingly abnormal.”

And, he “perceived a reciprocity” sure sounds a lot like “he liked/wanted it” — which is what Alfred Kinsey concluded when he relied on pedophilic child abusers to report on sexual responsiveness in children. Remember the children of “Table 34”? 196 boys under the age of 12 were molested in the name of “research,” with some being only in infancy.

Image: Public domain.

Hemming and Kinsey? Cut from the same cloth.