Fresh after a first round of elections, Germany's ruling parties seek to ban their rising AfD conservative rivals

What kind of a government tries to shut down its political opponents?

A night-haunted dictatorship, which is what Germany is descending into, the outcome of its COVID lockdowns, its migrant surge, its self-induced energy dependence, its enfeebled green economy, and its social wokery.

According to a German expat paper, the Munich Eye:

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has classified the entire Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as confirmed right-wing extremist. This decision has prompted reactions from various political factions, with opposition parties such as the SPD, Greens, and Left Party welcoming the classification. In response, AfD leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla announced plans to take legal action against what they describe as damaging and politically motivated claims that threaten democracy. Weidel and Chrupalla argue that the classification is an unjust attack on their party, asserting that it seeks to discredit them ahead of a potential governmental transition. They emphasize that the ruling represents a targeted effort to intervene in the democratic process and is fundamentally political in nature. The classification was made public in Cologne, where the Office for the Protection of the Constitution cited the party's extreme positions as undermining human dignity and fostering an overall hostile attitude towards migrants and Muslims. This assessment reflects an ongoing concern regarding the party's ideological direction and its implications for German democracy. In light of the new classification, Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President Daniel Günther (CDU) has voiced support for initiating a ban on the AfD, stating that their anti-constitutional stance has long been evident, especially as they are already recognized as right-wing extremist in three German states. He called for swift action by the federal government to protect democracy. Former East Commissioner Marco Wanderwitz (CDU) echoed this sentiment, urging for a ban process to be initiated urgently. He stressed that the recent classification should serve as a clear indication of the AfD's threat to democratic values.

German after good German came out in favor of repressing the country's second-largest political party, whose map distribution can be seen here -- almost all of economically dreary East Germany went for AfD except for Leipzig and a part of Berlin that went for a party identified as "Left." Two pockets of western Germany -- Duisberg and Kaiserslautern, described in several reports as economically depressed rust-belt regions, also went for AfD.

What it looks like is an overbearing majority party -- the Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats, operating in tandem, are working to stomp out any embers of resistance to their longtime decadent rule, with significant failures to its record -- lost energy independence, the release of hordes of unvetted migrants from stone-age societies such as Afghanistan into their country, a failure to enforce crime laws, greenie regulations creating a lousy economy, capital flight and even the loss of old growth forests for wind farms, grotesque social trends favoring sexual perversions, and the COVID lockdown record which did so much damage to the quality of life.

Wokesterism has absolutely permeatede the society under their rule, extending to well beyond the state -- note that the German Catholic Church is financed through taxes on Catholics, making it a state organ, and now its outcome is the same as Lenin smashing churches and Hitler smashing synagogues, except that now, the nullification is from within:

“German” and “Catholic” no longer belong in the same sentence for this German sect. This must be opposed and denounced y the Cardinals gathered in Rome and every bishop around the world. https://t.co/IGphChUZ0j — Bishop J. Strickland (@BishStrickland) May 2, 2025

AfD is a relatively new party, has been making steady gains in election after election, particularly among the youth, and now stands on the cusp of being entitled to some kind of coalition-level power as the next vote in the runoff beckons.

As the Munich Eye piece noted above:

Weidel and Chrupalla argue that the classification is an unjust attack on their party, asserting that it seeks to discredit them ahead of a potential governmental transition. They emphasize that the ruling represents a targeted effort to intervene in the democratic process and is fundamentally political in nature.

So it's obvious the German rulers want to join the tyranny trend in Western Europe, with France banning its leading candidate for office from running for president, and the U.K. jailing internet critics. They seem to want to outdo them all, because neither France nor the U.K. have sought to ban entire political parties, though they may be just upstream of it, heading for the falls, too.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with customary courage, called them out for their anti-democratic activity:

Germany just gave its spy agency new powers to surveil the opposition. That’s not democracy—it’s tyranny in disguise.



What is truly extremist is not the popular AfD—which took second in the recent election—but rather the establishment’s deadly open border immigration policies… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 2, 2025

He got this grotesque backtalk from some anonymous bureaucrat speaking mendaciously from behind the German government transom:

WOW! Look at the German Foreign Office’s direct response to Secretary Marco Rubio’s post 😲



It seems to me that the people who more align with “extremism” are the ones who are siccing their spies on their political opponents…🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fSAFh53IVm — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) May 3, 2025

Yes, either they are lying about German history or they really believe the National Socialist Party of Germany during the time of Hitler, with its fingers in every corporate pie and its murder of millions of Jews, was somehow right-wing. That would be the same German ruling parties that support Hamas and import millions of stone-age antisemitic migrants into their country -- the rulers of a country whose Jewish citizens are leaving. Who again, are the million little Hitlers?

Meanwhile, a corporate-state type (fascism, again, anyone?) from Germany stated this, which reflects a lot of the thinking of the German rulers:

Compare the statements by Dmitry #Medvedev and Marco #Rubio: What kind of a reality is this, when in parallel assaults against Germany's defence of democracy vis-à-vis AfD #extremism Putin's violent attack dog Medvedev sounds moderate as compared to Trump's Secretary of State? https://t.co/T5OVjqJqQj pic.twitter.com/jBTudHV1dk — Reinhard Bütikofer (@bueti) May 2, 2025

Maybe it would help if Germany's rulers didn't act like Nazis to start with, give Putin ammunition, you fool

It's a terrible slide downhill for this once most admired and efficient of nations, the touchstone of prosperity and the example for all. Now it's moving hard towards dictatorship, a really ugly one directed at the powerless young people and the economically run down parts of the country.

When President Trump questions the value and money-pit expense of NATO, it's very likely the fact that these countries are rapidly slipping into tyrannies that makes them so unworthy of America's defense. Should we be defending countries with these values, countries that can no longer change course because they have banned their opponents? That have stomped out the aspirations of their young and turned foreign rapists loose on them? Or should we tell them they're on their own, we don't expend billions to defend satrapies and tyrannies against, what, other tyrannies? It makes no sense to defend countries that have decided to become tyrannies.

We are not the same.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License