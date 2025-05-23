Father of accused killer of Israeli diplomats is closely acquainted with Illinois Democrat

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

Once again, we see that there aren’t too many degrees of separation between deranged political (accused) killers and congressional Democrats. I wonder if that says anything about the modern party? Nah, they’re all just coincidences! Again…and again…and again….

Recall that Luigi Mangione’s grandfather was reportedly “a friend of the Pelosi family” and now, we learn that Elias Rodriguez’s dad is a close acquaintance of Chuy García, a very socialist “activist” lawmaker from the suburbs of Chicago with an affection for Saul Alinsky—in 2015, the Chicago Reader detailed García’s very close friendship with Lola Navarro, a “disciple” of Alinsky, and revealed that he had also been friends with Rudy Lozano, another Machiavellian left-wing “activist” of the day. Politico also ran an article praising García, noting that he belongs to the “reform-minded activist wing” of the Democrat party.

Anyway, here’s the story, from an article at the New York Post today:

‘Eric Rodriguez was our guest during the President’s Joint Speech to Congress, but we don’t know his family,’ Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ García (D-Ill.) said Thursday night. In March, he [García] hailed Rodriguez as ‘an outspoken advocate against attacks on veterans’ services and the rights of unionized federal employees.’

And, Papa Rodriguez is definitely anti-Trump:

‘I’ve been with the VA for three years, and the reason why I’m in Washington, DC, is because I’m concerned about what Donald Trump Elon Musk and DOGE are doing to the VA system.’

Now, García is certainly no friend of the Israeli people. On March 31st of this year, García sponsored legislation introduced by Pramila Jayapal and “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib, blocking the sales of weapons to Israel—the proposal included four Joint Resolutions of Disapproval, with García signing on to all four. Furthermore, the Chicago Sun-Times referred to García as belong to one of “the most pro-Palestinian” factions in Congress. Reminder: Elias Rodriguez was heard shouting “free Palestine” as he unloaded his gun into Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

Is there possibly a connection here? Between García’s political ideology and the murder of the young Israeli diplomats?

We know the Democrat party as it is today, and its adherents, are thoroughly terroristic—they purposefully imported known violent criminals, did away with border security entirely to usher in millions of new third world dependents, sought to jail and assassinate their political opposition…but would they actually go so low as to encourage, either expressly or tacitly, the murder of innocent people?

I plead the Fifth.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.