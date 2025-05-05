Tragicomically, the "60 Minutes" interview of Kamala Harris that CBS extensively edited, so that Harris’ answers didn’t sound so much like Kamala Harris, has been nominated for an Emmy award.

The nominations for the 46th News & Documentary Emmy Awards were announced May 1st.

"60 Minutes" received numerous nominations, including one in the Outstanding Edited Interview category for its primetime special featuring then-Vice President Harris (and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. “Tampon” Timmy Walz.)

This now Emmy-nominated program is the reason for Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against CBS, due to the network’s egregious attempt to help Harris any way it could, including editing her answers to make her look more intelligent and coherent.

That’s not Emmy-winning journalism, folks, that’s election interference. It is also pathetically biased reporting, unethical in the extreme … and “fake news.”

This is as if I penned an article in which I employed plagiarism, blatant lies, and libelous accusations … and was promptly nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

If deceptive editing, a.k.a., “fake news,” gets nominated for an Emmy, we are now living in an Orwellian world, indeed.

Speaking of Orwell, he once said, “In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

Too bad there is no award for doing so.

Image: Screen shot from 60 Minutes video, via YouTube