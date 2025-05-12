Esquire wins first Pulitzer for its glowing tribute of cross-dressing mayor who posted local women on porn sites and fantasized about murder

Okay, it’s officially time to raze Columbia University to the ground and start over—figuratively of course—which thankfully, shouldn’t be a problem for the crowd that loves to promote “greater good” politics. When your institution is a net negative on the greater population—and Columbia’s adoration for Hamas’s politics while collecting hundreds of millions from the taxpayer coffers would affirm so—are you actually serving the people?

But it’s not just the Jew-hating and taxpayer parasitism that justifies Columbia’s overhaul, because now, there’s this:

American men’s interest magazine Esquire has been honored with its first-ever Pulitzer Prize for the publication of an article mourning the death of a ‘transgender’ mayor who had been posting photos of local women to porn sites. The now-deceased Smiths station Mayor, F.L. ‘Bubba’ Copeland committed suicide in late 2023 after a damning expose was released by 1819 News which published the sick details of his secret online ‘transgender’ double-life — one that included penning erotic fantasies of murdering a local woman.

(If you weren’t aware, the Pulitzer prize is an award from Columbia University.)

At the point you’re handing out Pulitzer prizes to publications because they wrote glowing tributes on creepy cross-dressing politicians who egregiously violated the privacy of local women and children when he took their photos and splattered them on porn sites as “transgender fetish” content while also writing dark fantasies about murdering a local woman—you’re utterly insane, and you have no place in a civilized society, except in the loony bin, or prison.

Copeland killed himself after he was outed as a secret crossdresser who had sick fantasies of "feminizing" little boys for sex and murdering women in his town.



Esquire does not mention this at all in their article and blames his suicide on “right wing media.”



won a Pulitzer. https://t.co/YYfRtRrO4J — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) May 7, 2025

Of course, it gets worse though:

Announcing the reception of the prestigious award on May 5, Esquire described their article, written by Mark Warren, as an ‘extraordinary, deeply moving account’ of the ‘beloved’ cross-dressing Alabama mayor Copeland, who ‘took his own life after a right-wing news website exposed private online activities he’d engaged in that involved transgender role play.’

“Beloved”?! “Private” online activities?! Is that how the women and children (I’ll say it again so it really sinks in) whose photos were criminally taken and repurposed so random viewers from around the world could masturbate to them would describe Copeland’s actions? That’s literally the opposite of private.

Orwellian language—and the Pulitzer loses all credibility.

