Epstein files update: ‘No specific timeline’ for release

Ready for an update on the Epstein file release from the “most transparent” administration ever? Yeah, well that “Phase 2”, or anything that’s actually worth a da*n isn’t coming—or as Karoline Leavitt said when questioned about progress on that front during a White House press conference: there’s “no specific” timeline, but Pam Bondi the “bulldog” and the DOJ are working “diligently” to see justice served.

The DOJ holdovers that somehow didn’t have a problem “serving” at the direction of Merrick Garland and Joe Biden?

The “bulldog” who never went after Epstein in any capacity while she was attorney general for the state of Florida for eight years and his Lolita Express flew from West Palm Beach to his private island (no doubt with sex chattel in tow) who knows how many times?

Consider me…skeptical…that Leavitt is even remotely correct or honest in her assessment of the situation.

Seems pretty darn important to get to the bottom of who was buying children for sex from Ghislaine Maxwell, you know, because some of these clients are in the uppermost levels of our government. I mean, this is perhaps the top priority. Does anyone really care about a fentanyl bust or a low-level drug dealer with an “illegal” firearm when compared to the trafficking and raping of children? Especially when those participating in the trade hold positions of political power, which permits them to vote on serious matters and makes them privy to national security information? Seems like these individuals, no doubt being blackmailed by bad actors, are the biggest threats we’re facing—and need to face real justice for their crimes against their victims, and humanity.

This is all a far cry from the “Day One” promises…kind of like when Kash Patel blustered and peacocked from a podcast chair about how given the chance as FBI director he’d shutter the agency and “turn it into a museum” for the Deep State—but then under his watch, a vicious persecutor of the J6 patriots and parents protesting pornography at school board meetings got a promotion, and corrupt agents were dispatched throughout the country, right into our communities, instead of being fired and investigated.

But hey, they’ve arrested two low-level judges that were publicly violating the law—and we’re happy with the crumbs they toss every now and then.

(See also, “Epstein victim dead, Bondi missing” by Todd Baumann.)

