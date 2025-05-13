Episcopal Church scraps decades-long agreement to resettle refugees—because they don’t want to help white Afrikaners

The Episcopal Church is a “whited sepulchre,” or more commonly known as, a “whitewashed tomb.” Its outward appearances are beautiful—Episcopalian churches are often classic and charming works of American heritage—but inside, hypocrisy, rotting flesh, and hateful wickedness. From Jack Jenkins’s new report at Religion News Service:

In a striking move that ends a nearly four-decades-old relationship between the federal government and the Episcopal Church, the denomination announced on Monday (May 12) that it is terminating its partnership with the government to resettle refugees, citing moral opposition to resettling white Afrikaners from South Africa who have been classified as refugees by President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to Jenkins, when the church got word that their commitment to resettling refugees would include white families who were facing serious threats of being raped, mutilated, and murdered, it was enough for them to throw in the towel and abandon their cause altogether because it “crossed a moral line” for church leaders. Now, here’s just a snippet of what white Afrikaners face in their home nation:

Julius Malema: "I'm willing to condemn murder, but not of white people.” pic.twitter.com/dmxbhosewe — PhD Waala (@PhDwaala) April 23, 2025

That is Julius Malema, a Marxist “revolutionary,” and member of the National Assembly, with a very large following. Here he is on stage, leading a “Kill the Boer” chant:

South Africans chant call to genocide against White people.



“Kill the boer, the farmer…”



This is the reason America is granting refuge to White South Africans.



pic.twitter.com/U80Nnz0Hu7 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 13, 2025

(If you didn’t already know, a “boer” is a white farmer of European descent.)

And, another event with tens of thousands of people:

If you are white, you are labelled a racist if you stand up for your own people.



This fooker sweeps up thousands of supporters every weekend singing :



“Shoot to kIll, kIll the boer, the farmer, prrr phaa, prrr phaa”



and it’s ok?! Welcome to #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/WabvEDnDGa — Boer (@twatterbaas) March 3, 2024

And:

Entire stadium singing along to "Kill the boer" - remember, whites make up 7% of the population in South Africa. They are the minority there. Yet, the left says they can't have refugee status....



They want whites slaughtered. They take pleasure in watching it happen. pic.twitter.com/5hu1p2A0xB — Lord Gwyn (@LordofCinder24) May 13, 2025

Upon seeing this I broke into tears, but here’s one family that has already suffered under the anti-white violence of the South African ruling class:

Please can someone tell Mariandra and her 4 children that ‘kill the boer’ is just a song.



He was murdered on his farm on South Africa.

“One bullet narrowly missed the-six-year-old daughter as she screamed hysterically, but her daddy Johann, 43, was shot beside her five times.… pic.twitter.com/MQoMlUtR6Y — Boer (@twatterbaas) December 12, 2024

Each one of those crosses is for a white farmer who was sadistically tortured and murdered, and there are thousands:

There are 3000 crosses at the Witkruis monument. Each of them marks a Boer farmer who was brutally tortured and murdered by blacks, while South Africa's black government shrugged and sang Kill The Boer. https://t.co/TXav8pX8TA pic.twitter.com/yVYF6L9RdN — John Carter (@martianwyrdlord) May 12, 2025

Per Jenkins, the church’s presiding bishop had this to say about the decision to forgo the decades-long endeavor all because innocent white people needed help:

‘In light of our church’s steadfast commitment to racial justice and reconciliation and our historic ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, we are not able to take this step,’ Rowe wrote. ‘Accordingly, we have determined that, by the end of the federal fiscal year, we will conclude our refugee resettlement grant agreements with the U.S. federal government.’

A stunning display of horrendous anti-white racism cloaked as “morality.” I say “cloaked” in the most Newspeak of ways, since it’s entirely and sickeningly obvious that Rowe just hates white people. Somehow, rescuing people from extremely dangerous environments and giving them refuge is only part of Jesus’s command to love your neighbor when that neighbor is a non-white—at least that’s how the Episcopal Church is interpreting it.

