Down Tom, up some woman

They used to call it the Big Apple, but these days who knows what they call it. More and more people are calling it “the place where I used to live.”

They have a new statue in the City. Here it goes:

New York City previously tore down a historic Thomas Jefferson statue only to now erect a 12-foot bronze statue of an "overweight black woman," which many blasted as “tasteless” and more. The statue is called “Grounded in the Stars” and was unveiled on Wednesday in Times Square, created by artist Thomas J. Price. The artist's “Man Series,” a stop motion animation, will also appear nightly throughout May on the district’s billboards, providing a “two-part takeover” in the district that “amplifies traditionally marginalized bodies on a monumental scale," per the Times Square website.

Marginalized bodies? I had not heard that before.

I guess that art is art and let New Yorkers figure out what statues go up or down. Then the rest of us can look at their choices and call them strange or weird.

Last but not least, taking down Thomas Jefferson is more than art or a budgetary decision. It is erasing history and lying to our kids about his contributions to the country.

As for the woman herself, I’d rather have the Statue of Liberty than whoever that statue is supposed to represent. Frankly I thought that it was a tribute to AG James for taking Trump to court. Maybe that’s not a nice thing to say about the AG but then she’s not a nice person anyway.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service