Dire temperature forecasts are a dime a dozen, and facts are almost non-existent

In 1989, the UN said we only had ten years left to solve the global warming problem. The UN hosts endless gabfests with rich people flying in on private jets telling us how dangerous commercial flight is to our survival. No matter what the UN hypocrites, or any other expert says, and no matter how far off their predictions are, the AP and other media outlets just regurgitate what they are told to scare the public, especially the children, about a coming apocalypse.

People posing as reporters never ask any questions or do any research because they are part of the cabal pushing the radical green agenda. They don’t care that Earth has undergone many global and cooling periods cyclically and naturally. They don’t care that there was a medieval warming period one thousand years ago that was estimated to be as warm as today. They don’t care that we have always had long droughts and huge floods. They don’t care that there was a little ice age that ended around 1860, at the same time we started using oil. They don’t care that there was a 35-year cooling period from 1940–1975, and they don’t care that on the first Earth Day in 1970, fearmongers were predicting billions would die from global cooling.

So, here is another garbage piece from AP full of predictions, not facts:

Get ready for several years of even more record-breaking heat that pushes Earth to more deadly, fiery and uncomfortable extremes, two of the world’s top weather agencies forecast. There’s an 80% chance the world will break another annual temperature record in the next five years, and it’s even more probable that the world will again exceed the international temperature threshold set 10 years ago, according to a five-year forecast released Wednesday by the World Meteorological Organization and the U.K. Meteorological Office. ‘Higher global mean temperatures may sound abstract, but it translates in real life to a higher chance of extreme weather: stronger hurricanes, stronger precipitation, droughts,’ said Cornell University climate scientist Natalie Mahowald, who wasn’t part of the calculations but said they made sense. ‘So higher global mean temperatures translates to more lives lost.’

First off, it is impossible to get an average global temperature. Earth is 70% covered by water, but they don’t put 70% of weather stations over water. They also have very few weather stations in Siberia and Antarctica, where it is extremely cold. Nope—they move weather stations from rural areas to urban areas where cement and buildings obviously skew the results to make Earth appear warmer. They get the results they want, instead of caring about the truth.

In 1875, the world population was around 1.3 billion; today it is around 8.2 billion. In the late 1800s, CO2 was estimated to be around 280 PPM, today it is around 420 PPM. There were no cars, trucks, combines, paved roads, air conditioning or much of all the other things that we are told make Earth much warmer. Yet somehow, Earth is only supposedly one to two degrees warmer after the little ice age ended. Science would say that is cyclical and normal.

In 1875, the U.S., which is supposedly a major cause of warming, had an average temperature of 52.5° Fahrenheit. 118 years later in 1993, it was 50.3°F, or 2.2° cooler. In 2011, 136 years later it was 51.8°F. Those facts are impossible if all the things we are told cause warming actually did. The weather is and has always been cyclical and natural.

After years of being told that Antarctica was warming rapidly and the ice was disappearing, in 2021 Antarctica had the coldest six months on record. The record cold was attributed to a strong circumpolar vortex which occurs cyclically and naturally.

In 2023, after 160 years of rapid growth in population, oil use, and everything else we are told causes warming, Los Angeles had the coldest May and June on record. The cold was attributed to “a persistent upper-level trough of low pressure over the West Coast extending into Southern California,” which occurred…cyclically and naturally.

After years of being told that we would have snowless winters and endless droughts because of warming, California had the snowiest winter on record, which ended the mega drought. And what caused the record snow? Atmospheric rivers which occur…cyclically and naturally.

And January 2025 was extremely cold in the United States, the coldest since 1988. The reason? A “persistent pattern of cold air forced southward by blocking features in the upper atmosphere.” So basically the cold temperatures were caused by a pattern of cold air. Who knew? Do we need experts to tell us that cold temperatures are caused by cold air?

The warmest day ever in Springfield, Illinois, where I live, was in July of 1954 (when I was one). Temperature reached 112°, which occurred during the 1940–1975 global cooling period. We rarely hit 100° now.

The reporting on climate change or global warming is as dishonest as the reporting on Russian Collusion, COVID, the Hunter laptop, and Joe Biden’s competence. It is and has always been a scam to transfer massive amounts of money from us to green pushers.

