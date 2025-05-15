Did James Comey really issue a veiled death threat to President Trump?

There are a lot of bitter people in Washington now that Donald Trump is president, and probably none are more bitter than fired former FBI director, James Comey.

So it's not surprising to hear that he's trying to undermine the president; he has been through various swampy means ever since his unceremonious exit from that office.

He's also not wrapped very well, as I argued here, and does weird things.

Now he's being investigated for a veiled death threat against President Trump.

According to commentator Steve Guest:

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey just posted on Instagram a picture that says: "86 47"



What does Comey mean by "get rid of" the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/SDzf92BmnI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 15, 2025

According to Fox News:

The Secret Service is investigating after ex-FBI Director James Comey posted an Instagram photo of seashells arranged to show the numbers "86 47," a message White House officials swiftly condemned as an attempt to put out a "hit" against the 47th president. Comey later deleted the post after online backlash from government officials, lawmakers and President Donald Trump’s son. Trump has faced two assassination attempts in the past year, one of which resulted in him being shot and a bystander being killed. The post including the alleged "hit" showed the numbers in question etched into the sand at a beach using seashells. "Cool shell formation on my beach walk…," Comey captioned the post Thursday. While to some people the numbers may appear innocuous, "86" is frequently used as a call sign for murdering or getting rid of someone, while "47" has been interpreted as denoting the 47th president of the United States.

And now we will be asked to believe that it was all a coincidence. And that he just 'found' the seashells arranged as they were on a random walk:

It's quite amazing how James Comey just happens to find shells aligning with his political views. pic.twitter.com/j5NkYCFl6T — Leftism (@LeftismForU) May 16, 2025

And that he had no idea about the significance of the numbers.

Which coming from a former prosecutor and later FBI director would be pretty hard to believe.

Comey has already claimed he was innocent as a lamb as to the meaning:

"I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message," the subsequent post from Comey said. "I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down."

That's right, he ran a federal police agency with shoot-to-kill authority, but he opposes "violence of any kind." And he had no idea that mobsters use the term '86' to kill someone. See, he's really just a minister.

If the authorities see it the way any normal bystander would see it, it's obviously a threat against President Trump, which is shocking to hear of from a former FBI director.

It's quite a bit more than the previous swampy things he's tried to undermine the president with, with one instance being the presence of his daughter turning up as an assistant prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, best known for prosecuting President Trump on bookkeeping charges no one has ever been charged with before, and another being Comey himself authoring a 2018 hate-Trump book called "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" which at this late date is still listed as an Amazon "Editor's Pick" for "best history." He's also put out a lot of negative tweets and anti-Trump statements.

The disturbing thing here is that he used to lead the FBI and still has a lot of remaining loyalists.

And, we still don't know for sure that the FBI wasn't involved in the first assassination attempt against President Trump last year and possibly the second. Many people remain suspicious of the fact that the now-dead gunman, had multiple cell phones that indicated multiple pings in an area of Washington near FBI headquarters. Does that signal FBI involvement in previous assassination attempts? Could any co-conspirators have been agents loyal to James Comey, of whom there remain many in that agency?

We still don't have that answer.

Now Comey is putting out a strange 86 47 social media post. Was that an encouragement to a new assassination bid, or an actual order?

It's worth asking because Comey's history is sneaky and sordid.

According to Lee Smith, writing at The Federalist in 2019:

Former FBI director James Comey ushered in the era of the dossier when he briefed Trump on January 6, 2017 on reports that “the Russians allegedly had tapes involving him and prostitutes at the Presidential Suite at the Ritz Carlton in Moscow from about 2013.” Last week, the Department of Justice released a heavily redacted version of the two-page memo on the dossier with which Comey briefed the president-elect. The “source’s reporting,” reads the memo, referring to Steele, “appears to have been acquired by multiple Western press organizations starting in October.” As Comey later recorded in a separate memorandum documenting the meeting, he told Trump that “media like CNN had [the reports] and were looking for a news hook.” The briefing provided one. According to Comey’s recent testimony, James Clapper ordered the briefing. The former director of national intelligence is believed to have then tipped off CNN, which later hired him as a commentator. After the award-winning CNN story posted, BuzzFeed published the document, passed to the news organization by Republican aide David Kramer.

According to Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel, he also illegally leaked material to the press, and didn't come up looking good in the special counsel reports, either. He later insisted he wasn't "a weasel."

It's also worth looking at the role of his daughter Maurene as a co-prosecutor in New York. She worked the case against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of trafficking young girls on behalf of pedophile-financier Jeffrey Epstein, who mysteriously commited suicide in a southern Manhattan prison in 2019. Her office tried to throw President Trump into that prison, too, though nominally at least, she had nothing to do with it. But there have been a lot of suspicious suicides associated with that case, from Epstein himself, to the recent "suicide" of victim and accuser, Virginia Giuffre. None of this suspected foul play has ever seen any credible investigation, but one senses, there are some people in power who are not above violence.

The U.S. Attorney, and the Secret Service, have a lot to investigate here. Perhaps it will all turn up a coincidence.

But I don't think the Trump administration is going to be naive. One hopes they get to the bottom of this and releases every dirty detail about what might just be going on here. Because a former FBI director posting weird social media pictures that end up threatening the sitting president he abhors may just be more than coincidence.

