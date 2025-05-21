Dereliction of duty at the highest level

Former President Joe Biden has cancer. He also suffers from dementia.

Anyone with no agenda and half a brain knew the latter and has known since Biden first ran for president. And all indications are that his cancer developed over time. So, where was the Surgeon General for the last four years? Where was the cabinet? What did they know and when did they know it? And who was running the country while Biden was sleepwalking through the presidency?

Under Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, members of our armed forces can be and have been prosecuted for Dereliction of Duty. The most serious penalties are reserved for willful dereliction and willful dereliction resulting in death or grievous bodily harm: bad conduct or dishonorable discharge; forfeiture of all pay and allowances; and confinement of six months to two years. In combat, dereliction that results in significant casualties can even carry the death penalty. But in government service, not so much. My understanding is that non-military government employees are seldom, if ever, held accountable for dereliction of duty. That needs to change.

Dereliction at the presidential level carries the potential for far more serious damage and massive casualties to the nation and the world, including major supply and energy disruptions, economic disaster, and even nuclear war.

Biden’s cabinet surely witnessed what we all saw through what they insisted were our lying eyes. The president was chief executive in name only. Unelected others ran the country for four years, signing executive orders, legislation, and pardons with an autopen, conducting lawfare against political enemies and peaceful protestors, cancelling and firing American citizens over their political views, flooding the country with illegal alien criminals, and prosecuting a proxy war in Ukraine against -- and even inside -- nuclear-armed Russia.

Military personnel deployed to Afghanistan, Africa, and elsewhere were killed and maimed, Americans at home and abroad were raped and murdered, hundreds of billions of dollars were wasted or stolen in corrupt schemes, prices skyrocketed, and legal norms were abused. All by design.

Biden’s cabinet should have and could have replaced him under the 25th Amendment to our Constitution, but they didn’t. They were all in on the subterfuge. The Democrat Party and the national media could have clamored for Biden’s removal, but they didn’t. Instead, they lied and went on running the country illegally and unconstitutionally. It was dereliction of duty at the highest level, with no consequences for anyone involved.

All U.S. presidents go through annual physicals during their terms. The Surgeon General of the United States, Biden White House physician Kevin O'Connor, and many of the specialists who carried out examinations of Biden surely knew of the president’s mental disfunction and cancer diagnosis through much of his term of office. They knew it when it was decided that he would run for a second term, yet they, too, neglected their duty. Again, with no consequences.

Americans of all political persuasions should be incensed. Even Democrats. Because, after all, Donald J. Trump was elected president for the second time as a direct result of the terrible policy decisions made in Biden’s name by unelected others.

Congress should enact new laws with severe penalties for dereliction of duty by government officials. With a Republican majority, do not let this opportunity go to waste.

Tony Lentini is a West Point graduate who served five years active duty, attaining the rank of Captain. He then pursued a career in energy and energy policy, eventually as vice president of public and international affairs for two independent oil and gas exploration and production companies. He is a founding board member of the MacArthur Society of West Point graduates and writes on military, political and foreign affairs.

