Deranged, and dumb: Progressive pro-aborts want Adriana Smith dead, citing the wrong law, just so her baby doesn’t get a chance at life

A death cult. I know it’s not original, but the term perfectly describes the ideology of the average pro-abortion progressive, and a story out of Georgia emphasizes it all the more.

Here’s the context: In February of this year, Adriana Smith, a young mother pregnant with her second little boy, went to the hospital with what she thought was a severe headache, so she was sent home with medication. Her head pain turned out to be blood clots, and within 24 hours, Smith had been declared brain dead.

Now, because of a 2007 state law, the Georgia Advance Directive for Health Care Act, Smith cannot be removed from life support since she did not leave behind express directions to withhold care if incapacitated while pregnant, and her in-utero baby boy is still very much alive and active. Here’s how the state’s very left public radio reported on Smith’s story:

Another snag in maintaining autonomy, Sussman said, can come in the form of a piece of paperwork signed by people in health care facilities, called an advance directive, that is supposed to clearly define the medical decisions of a patient should they become incapacitated. Under Georgia’s version, unless the patient provides written permission against it, doctors are supposed to provide ‘life-sustaining procedures’ if a fetus is determined to be viable, even if the pregnant person is no longer able to birth them.

By all accounts Smith intended to keep her baby—there’s no indication that she was pursuing abortion—who has now been named Chance by Smith’s family, because as Smith’s mother said, “he’s getting a second chance” at life.

But, all of this has not stopped the pro-aborts from peddling a slew of lies, from claiming that Smith’s family doesn’t want her on life support to blaming Georgia’s “Heartbeat Bill” law for Smith’s situation. (In fact, her family has discussed how they’re not even sure they can pull the plug after baby Chance arrives, and as I said, this has to do with a 2007 law—so the progressive idiots are way off.)

Which brings me to the crux of my blog: The abortion movement is nothing more than a bunch of blood-thirsty demons (which is obviously self-evident given the practice itself), and the motive isn’t about women and it isn’t about a woman’s “right to choose.” These “pro-choice” monsters want little Chance to die, because…? His mother clearly intended to keep him, and her family wants this baby, “hoping he makes it” to the day of his birth. Now, mothers don’t have any moral right to kill their children, but that’s irrelevant to Smith’s situation: Since she was keeping her son, you could safely assume that she’d obviously and joyfully be an “incubator” for little Chance (if she had a say), opposed to the alternative. I mean, she’s an “incubator” either way, whether conscious or not. (That’s the language the pro-aborts are obsessively using to act as if the system is dehumanizing her—while they completely ignore surrogacy wombs-for-rent and the erasure of terms like “mother” and “woman.”) Mothers lay their lives down for their children—figuratively and literally—and I imagine Smith would be no different.

Yet, these sickos are so wrapped around the axle, crusading to take Smith off of life support (despite that being against the family’s wishes), just so Chance perishes—heaven forfend that a child would come at cost to the mother. Didn’t you know? Pregnancy and motherhood are patriarchal and oppressive, and women were meant for much greater things, like a tiny cubicle under fluorescent lighting and a corporate boss who hates them!

These people are demented, and grossly evil.

