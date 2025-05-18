Democrats nothing more than contrarians to Trump

In an amusing twist, many Democrats have come out against President Trump’s plan to cut prescription drug prices, raising the distinct possibility that there is nothing — absolutely nothing—that Trump could propose of which they would approve.

According to Fox News:

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, like Neal, told Fox News Digital he was more skeptical. "My feeling is that, like his…announcements during his first term, there's much talk and no meaningful reduction of drug prices," Doggett said. "It remains to be seen whether any patient in America will see a price reduced on a single drug as a result of this order. So, until I see action, I will not believe that he has truly committed to reducing prices." House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., also said he did not believe Trump was "serious" when asked. "All of this is just a disingenuous effort…on the part of House Republicans and Donald Trump, to pretend like they were looking out for people," Aguilar said. "If they were serious about it, the policy would be placed within their reconciliation bill. It's not. This is just a performance effort by the president."

I firmly believe if Trump came out fervently against painful rectal itch, Lyme Disease, and the repeated clubbing of baby seals over the head with a large mallet, Democrats would immediately and zealously defend these things-- and add them to their party’s platform for the 2026 midterm elections and beyond.

This reminds me of an early Saturday Night Live skit in which the host of an A.M. radio program couldn’t get any listeners to call in with the bland topic being municipal bonds. The host eventually got so frustrated with the lack of interest that he kept ramping up the scenario until he finally proclaimed that he himself was for municipal bonds being used to finance “the forced busing of Communists into your homes to kill your puppies!” No calls. No response. Apathy.

Why do I mention this? Because I honestly believe Trump could come out against using municipal bonds to pay for “the forced busing of Communists into your homes to kill your puppies” and the next day Democrats would say, “Whoa, not so fast! It’s just like a Fascist to say something like this!”

Don’t believe me? We know Democrats have historically been in favor of forced busing. And a recent poll tells us that a significant percentage of young Democrats have a favorable view of Communism. (Understandable, as it only killed a little over 100 million people in the 20th Century alone, and robbed countless other millions of prosperity, dignity, and hope.) Moreover, some (left-leaning?) scientists purport to have study results showing that dogs are bad for the planet. Sure, dogs may be man’s best friend, but, they say, dogs are bad for wildlife, ecosystems, and the climate. (And cats aren’t much-- if any-- easier on Mother Earth, say the same “experts.”)

So when Trump says something simple like, “God bless America,” we are no longer surprised when Democrats reply, “There is no God, and America is a racist, misogynist, land of bigoted Fascists.”

What would be Democrats’ response if Trump were to repeatedly and vehemently state his hatred of Adolf Hitler? Would they be “forced” to pivot and start giving the Führer some love?

What if Trump similarly stated his unconditional love for Democrats? Would Democrats trash themselves up one side and down another?

That would be fun to see.

Now back to municipal bonds…

Image: Pexels / Pexels License