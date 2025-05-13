Democrats: Millions of illegal aliens are good, handful of South African refugees are bad

Several dozen white South African refugees were recently welcomed to Washington, D.C., most proudly waving American flags.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar welcomed the refugees, who are fleeing racial discrimination, persecution, violence, and murder in their home country.

Or, as President Trump termed it, “genocide.”

Before signing an Executive Order meant to reduce drug prices, Trump told reporters at the White House:

“It is a genocide that is taking place that you people don’t want to write about. It’s a terrible thing that’s taking place and farmers are being killed. They happen to be white, but whether they are white or black makes no difference to me.”

That would be because Trump is not racist.

With comical hypocrisy, a CNN panel predictably declared that being “victims of crime” does not “entitle” white South Africans to asylum in the United States. However, Democrats and their media sycophants fervently believe that perpetrators of crimes do deserve asylum in the U.S. Interesting position. Not to mention insane and remarkably evil.

The Episcopal Church promptly and proudly trumpeted its racism, stating that, due to its “steadfast commitment to racial justice” it simply cannot lift a finger to help resettle endangered white Afrikaners from South Africa.

Today’s Democrat-Media Complex believes — almost to a man — that human-trafficking, wife-beating members of terrorist groups or other criminal organizations who have entered the U.S. illegally have every right to stay in the United States permanently.

They further believe that the 12 million to 15 million or so migrants who invaded the United States during the Biden presidency, unvetted and unchecked for COVID or any other disease, many during a worldwide pandemic and lockdown, should be treated as good — or preferably, better than — American citizens.

But, by God, a handful of South Africans fearing for their lives and livelihood, persecuted by their government, and brought here by the current popularly elected presidential administration pose a clear and present danger to democracy, they say.

The same folks who tolerated/encouraged the aforementioned invasion, and the “Summer of Love” looting and violence of 2020, in which numerous people were killed and $2 billion in damages were done to American cities, and who subsequently successfully clamored for the imprisonment of hundreds of people who, mostly peacefully, strolled through the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 to protest an election that they believed was stolen from them, are now apoplectic over fewer than 60 refugees from South Africa.

They say hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Well, I don’t know about that. But I am pretty P.O'd right now, myself.

I say a spot in hell should be promptly prepared for hypocritical asshats like these.

Image: Screen shot from CBS News video, via YouTube