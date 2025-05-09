Democrat politicians act all insurrectiony at an ICE facility in Newark

Throughout 2020, we were instructed that protests are the voice of the voiceless. On January 6, 2021, conservatives learned that there was an asterisk to the rule; namely, that it doesn’t apply to conservatives. Today, congressional Democrats tried to add a new asterisk to the rule: Democrats in Congress—that is, people who sit in the world’s most powerful political body and have the ear of the media—are considered voiceless if they protest against ICE.

It’s all very confusing, of course, but the bottom line is that the rules don’t apply to them.

Here’s footage of what happened at the ICE facility in Newark. The first tweet is incorrect insofar as it says that the congresscritters were arrested. It was just the mayor:

BREAKING: Multiple Democrat members of Congress—and the Democrat Mayor of Newark—have been arrested for criminal trespassing at the ICE facility in Newark, New Jersey.



Sure looks like an insurrection.

Maybe even assault on a federal officer.pic.twitter.com/JeVBPfgti0 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 9, 2025 She should be going to JAIL.



Democrat Rep. LaMonica Mclver (red jacket) was seen placing hands on ICE agents outside their detention facility for illegals in Newark.



Reportedly, the mayor of Newark has been arrested... pic.twitter.com/j3mx0ksZLv — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 9, 2025 Democrats are screaming at ICE agents simply because they're working to get vicious criminal illegal immigrants off our streets.pic.twitter.com/TbcBNYy5og — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 9, 2025

Axios, a Democrat platform, had more details:

The mayor of Newark was arrested Friday outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility where law enforcement scuffled with a group of protesters that included three House Democrats. Why it matters: The Department of Homeland Security is alleging the lawmakers “stormed” the facility, a characterization the lawmakers' offices are disputing. Footage of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka's arrest obtained by Axios shows a clash between law enforcement and a group of demonstrators including Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), Rob Menendez (D-N.J.) and LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.).

The lawmakers said they were attempting to investigate ICE's controversial reopening of the Delany Hall facility to house detained migrants.

The footage would seem to support DHS’s take on the matter. Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokeswoman, framed it nicely:

These members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and the detainees at risk.

McLaughlin also added a warning that Democrats in Congress would do well to heed:

Members of Congress are not above the law and cannot illegally break into detention facilities. Had these members requested a tour, we would have facilitated a tour of the facility. This is an evolving situation.

DHS also published a tweet about what happened, including letting Americans know the lovely people these Democrats are fighting to keep in America:

Today, as a bus of detainees was entering the security gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center, a group of protestors, including two members of US Congress, stormed the gate and broke into the detention facility. The allegations by Newark politicians that Delaney does not have the… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 9, 2025 RAMOS MARIN is wanted in Brazil for Homicide and has an INTERPOL Red Notice.



On April 29, 2025, ERO Newark with the assistance of HSI SAC Newark and CBP Newark arrested RAMOS MARIN. He is in ICE custody without bond. pic.twitter.com/0l9PDltUCX — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 9, 2025 On May 5, 2025, ICE Newark arrested Adonis ESTEVEZ Bello, a 23-year-old citizen of Dominican Republic. ESTEVEZ has multiple felony convictions for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, drug trafficking, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.… pic.twitter.com/Oith2Uo4LS — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 9, 2025 On May 5, 2025, ICE Newark arrested Maximo NUNEZ, a 58-year-old citizen of Dominican Republic. NUNEZ has felony arrests for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, obstruct administration of law, aggravated unlicensed driving, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to… pic.twitter.com/dmk6hj8d3N — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 9, 2025 Meanwhile, Rep. Coleman, seen in the above videos flailing away at the federal officers, put out just a lovely, temperate statement about her law-abiding-ness, making sure to tag her fellow law-abiding congresscritters who also attended the melee, er, event: We’re at Delaney Hall, an ICE prison in Newark that opened without permission from the city & in violation of local ordinances.



Meanwhile, Rep. Coleman, seen in the above videos flailing away at the federal officers, put out just a lovely, temperate statement about her law-abiding-ness, making sure to tag her fellow law-abiding congresscritters who also attended the melee, er, event:

When I read about the Democrats going all insurrectiony for illegal aliens who bring blight to every community they touch, all I can think of is Sally Field’s famous statement when she won her Oscar in 1985: “I can’t deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me.” Except when Democrats say it to the American people, it’s “I can’t deny the fact that we despise you. Right now, we despise you.”

Here's the really important thing: You cannot have a functioning constitutional democratic republic in which the lawmakers get a pass when they break the law. If they want to go the path of civil disobedience, fine, but the whole point of legitimate civil disobedience is that you are willing to be martyred to make your point. These showboaters just want to have the fun of a televised scrimmage to rile up their base, while then walking away without consequences.

Thankfully, it looks as if the DOJ intends to prosecute:

.@USAttyHabba on the arrest of the Newark mayor for trespassing at an ICE detention facility holding vicious illegal immigrant gang members: "It's called grandstanding ... When you break the law, there's no grandstanding that will help you." pic.twitter.com/iIaPsX1Z4l — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 9, 2025

The problem is that so many of these prosecutions take place in jurisdictions in which the jury pool is 100% Democrat. Until a prosecutor can convince these jurors that this double standard is unfair to them, they’re going to let their politicians get away with it, just as the OJ jury was so dazzled by his black skin that they let a man who had completely abandoned and practically disavowed the black community get away with murder.

