David Hogg lifts the slimey lid off the state of the Democrat party

David Hogg, the spindly Parkland gun-control activist-turned-deputy DNC chair, has been getting chatty with Project Veritas's people.

He didn't like them, and then there's this -- they didn't like him.

His Democrat enemies claim this about him -- I've seen this accusation more than once:

If so, it's typical Democrat behavior, and the courts are full of such people in local governments who've done the same.

Given the Democrat loathing of Hogg, though, it seems odd that it hasn't gotten out more publicly beyond a whisper campaign, and that Hogg hasn't been prosecuted, either, so it may be just talebearing from Hogg's Democrat enemies.

Or, that he has even more on them than he is letting on. Time will sort this out.

Whatever it may be, it's obvious Hogg and the Democrats are through, though Hogg remains as leftwing as ever.

What it tells us is the Democrat party is in an absolute shambles, with no one sure who is running the show, and for those who are sure, shadowy players, who scare even other Democrats, are the people with their hands on the levers. Hogg, who through his age, was necessarily a newcomer, is just revealing what he sees, apparently without guile.

It's also obvious that he's in the mood to talk. There must be others, too. The more revelations that that get out -- the plotting, the bickering, the lying, the corruption -- the better it is for the Trump end of the spectrum.

Democrats are a mess, and this undercover video seems to prove it. Republicans, who have lots of bad actors, too, nevertheless have nothing comparable. One can only hope that Democrats can't recover from this kind of news as word gets out.

Not now, not ever. A party with that many hissing vipers really doesn't need to be here. Maybe Hogg will go on to found his own party.

Image: Screen shot from Project Veritas video, via X.