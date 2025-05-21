Creepy illegal alien in his mid-20s poses as a high school student for more than a year, finds placement with local family

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

As if there weren’t already countless lurking dangers in the public school system—teachers that invite cross-dressing pedophiles into the classroom, counselors who encourage “transitioning,” administrators who reject ideas like parental rights and consent—now you have to worry about third world adult predators with checkered pasts sitting next to your son or daughter in their homeroom class.

Here’s the story, from a Fox News report published this morning:

A 24-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela was arrested in Perrysburg, Ohio, after he allegedly enrolled in a public high school using fraudulent documents.

That 24-year-old man, Anthony Labrador Sierra, was pretending to be just sixteen, and got away with it for more than a year. According to the item, Labrador Sierra enrolled in the Ohio school on January 11, 2024, and the case against him only really began two days ago, when school officials contacted the local police department about “possible fraudulent activity involving one of its students.” Can you imagine if during the time he’d decided that he wanted to pretend he were a girl, and forced his way into the high school girls’ locker room? A literal predator—thanks a lot “progressives.” Also, during that time, Labrador Sierra has been playing on the JV soccer team, swimming alongside real high school boys, and was living with a “host” family—who I don’t feel bad for because they were no doubt collecting a fat government check, also known as my money, for their “charitable” act.

Anyway, while the Fox article didn’t provide any indication of how his little charade fell apart, a local report did:

The investigation began when a woman contacted the host family last week, claiming Sierra was the father of her child. The family alerted the school, which then notified police.

So he’s knocking up women when he’s not prowling around the high school—what a gem. Open borders and amnesty are great ideas.

Now, as someone in the comments honed in on, Labrador Sierra had enrolled in school “under the name and age of a 16-year-old unaccompanied minor” as he had no legal guardian—but where did he get the name and documents? As the same commenter quipped, it’s “almost as if they have a network, a plan.” More, from the Fox piece:

Between Jan. 11, 2024 and May 14, 2025, the school said Labrador Sierra obtained documentation and support, further complicating the situation. For instance, he obtained a state-issued driver’s license, social security number and Temporary Protective Status (TPS) from U.S. Immigrations. The school also said Labrador completed an application for a visa with help from Advocating Opportunities, which provides free legal assistance.

These NGOs are staffed by criminals, and they need to be jailed.

