Climate Change: we're doomed in ten years!

I’ve been around a long time, long enough to live through a continuing series of doomsday predictions. Not nuclear annihilation, though that was very much a thing in my youth. No, the entire human race, including me, was going to be wiped out in 10 or so years—every successive ten or so years—by Earth’s climate.

In my youth we were told a new ice age would wipe us out—you guessed it—within 10 years. Then global warming would surely do us in—within ten years. Those decades were continuously renewed until the global stopped warming, a fact that was hidden for decades or so until too many people caught on, so global warming disappeared, but “Climate Change” would surely wipe us out in from 5-12 years, and if we didn’t bankrupt the entire planet—America first--doom was certain, and they really meant it this time.

Then Donald Trump was elected and suddenly, Climate Change is on the back burner, pun intended. The UN climate panel has in years past admitted that even if all the money demanded to “fight the climate crisis” was spent, the global temperature might—might—decrease by a fraction of a single percent centigrade in a century or so.

Climate doomsayers made rich by saying doom continue to private jet about the planet to meet with other private jetting doomsayers to continue to pronounce, well, doom. Never mind we don’t know what drive’s Earth’s climate or that we have no idea how to change it. “Climate Change” works as a political sledgehammer because the climate changes—it always has—and the Democrat media propaganda machine will always push the latest “expert” climate change narrative predicting another ten-year doom cycle.

Graphic: X Screenshots

For example, even though few doomsayers say “global warming” anymore, one of the certainties of their doomsaying is a catastrophic rise in sea levels, which will surely see all Americans moving to the highest mountains in the nation just to keep their feet dry in, say, 10 years. That doom hasn't panned out.

Perhaps Barack Obama and other doomsaying politicians like Joe Biden who bought beachfront mansions had an inside track shared by sane Americans, the same sane Americans who resist bankrupting the nation, and who want inexpensive, reliable electricity?

We have also been told the glaciers are melting, our ice-covered poles are shrinking and polar bears would be extinct in, oh, ten years. Shortly after 2010, doomsayers mostly stopped predicting polar bear doom.

They stopped because polar bear populations have been steadily increasing, and if they couldn’t say something bad that would line their pockets, they weren’t going to say anything at all.

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef was vanishing too. It has been for decade after decade until it wasn’t:

The media was flooded with claims of the “Great Reef Catastrophe” and scientists predicted the reef would be decimated by 2022. The Guardian even published an obituary. The latest official statistics show a completely different picture. For the past three years, the Great Barrier Reef has had more coral cover than at any point since records began in 1985, with 2024 setting a new record.

Damn. But in 10 years it will be gone, you just wait and see!

Maybe doomsayers will have more luck with the melting icecaps. Surely, they won’t disappoint? Let’s take a trip to Antarctica, where we find…damn:

Graphic: X Screenshot

For decades, Antarctica’s ice sheet has been melting fast, pushing sea levels higher with each passing year. The losses were relentless, particularly in West Antarctica and the vulnerable glacier basins of East Antarctica. But in an unexpected twist, scientists observed a dramatic reversal: between 2021 and 2023, the Antarctic Ice Sheet gained mass — for the first time in decades. This anomaly, driven by unusual precipitation patterns, is reshaping how scientists understand the icy continent’s role in the climate crisis.

But, but, but…climate doomsayers say, climate change is real! You just wait ten years or another ten years, and we’ll all be doomed because of the climate! You’ll see!

Well yes, climate change is real. During the Medieval Warm Period, for example, when there was no man-made pollution of any kind, it was warmer than now when we’re all doomed. And there’s the little problem of a warmer climate producing longer growing seasons, more food, more plant-producing oxygen, less CO2, all the good stuff that keeps us alive and keeps us from freezing to death, which is also good because more people freeze to death than die from heat.

We can be certain the climate will continue to change, climate doomsayers will continue to tell us we’re doomed because of this and that—in ten years—and they’ll continually revise the mechanisms of our doom.

In the meantime, relax. We have ten more years.

On a different subject, if you are not already a subscriber, you may not know that we’ve implemented something new: A weekly newsletter with unique content from our editors for subscribers only. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.