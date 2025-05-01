A triumph for Katie Hill: 'Throuples' are now a thing in Quebec, Canada

Remember Katie Hill?

The now-former California congresswoman famously introduced us to the concept of 'throuple' in her string of sex scandals, one of which included exploiting a young staffer as her sexual plaything.

But Katie had ambitions bigger than that -- she was an enthusiastic practitioner of the group-sex threesome known as a "throuple."

You know, like 'couple' except that there are now three of them and I have no idea how they wire the hardware.

We read all about this courtesy of Hill who claims credit for 'introducing' this to our culture and can't unread it.

Hill is out on her ear now, but has landed on her feet as a leader of the Homeless Industrial Complex, increasing homelessness in our city streets and neighborhoods for a big NGO salary.

But there's still that throuples issue going on in her background, and Hill remains unapologetic and proud, despite the social ruin she left behind from it.

But that hasn't stopped the advance of her sexually exploitative proclivities and those like her.

Canada has now 'legalized' the grotesque, and exploitative practice.

According to CTV:

A recent court ruling in Quebec has granted multi-parental families in the province the same legal rights as any other unit. A Quebec Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that limiting the legal affiliation of children to one or two parents is unconstitutional. Lawyer Marc-André Landry, who represented one of the families involved in the case, explains the ruling does not apply to step-parents or other “modern” families that are formed after a child is born. Rather, it applies to a situation where a family has multiple adults involved in a relationship before the child’s conception. In other words, Landry notes, the “parental project” needs to be in place prior to the child’s creation. “It’s not about step-parents or other potential realities, it’s really about three people sitting together and saying, ‘We should have a child together,’” he explains. “No one should be treated differently because of their family status.”

Last I heard, a child can be conceived with only two parents. And that relationship is what children need, given biological realities.

Now if a woman was involved in a lesbian fling before the marriage, a sperm donor wants to 'get involved,' a surrogate decides to join the pair to raise the kid, or the simply kinky world of Katie Hill sexual appetites comes in, the third person gets full parental rights, too, and quite likely can claim them even if the actual biological couple object, which is what this ruling opens the door to. There will be a case and never mind the needs of the kid.

The whole thing amounts to a massive degradation of the culture, the reintroduction of the primitive practice of polygamy, which has long been abolished in advanced societies, and the anything-goes culture, which will lead to marriage with animals, marriage with corpses, marriage with self, marriage with inanimate objects, and other lunacies that effectively end the concept of love, marriage, and family in the end.

It's part of Canada's long slide downhill which is horrific to see, given its once-pristine reputation. It will degrade society and render families irrelevant, children without parents in any meaningful sense, and only the state immutable and empowered. That's the Lenin vision for families, whose structure was first intentionally degraded by the Bolsheviks, and will surely be the sorry, sad result for Canadians too, given some time.

It's disgusting, but it's the world Katie Hill and other leftists like her live in. With leftists always threatening to move to Canada, Katie Hill can go there for the throuples.

For the rest of us, it's disgusting to see this as the new normal, an unsustainable, family-unfriendly practice soon to be copied by other courts in other provinces, in Europe, and probably here.

