Bruce Springsteen trashes America

The legacy media made sure the entire world would know that Bruce Springsteen was attacking America, and more specifically, Donald Trump. It was a vicious attack, and inappropriate to a concert setting.

My strong reaction surprised me, so examining it with whatever objectivity I could muster seemed like a good idea. The results of my contemplation helped me understand not just Bruce Springsteen (from a distance), but people who are like him. These folks think they are great patriots, but they’re wrong. Instead, they are betraying the country in an international setting.

What did Springsteen say that was so repugnant? He referred to the country he “loved” and then proceeded to attack the President of the United States:

In my home, the America I love — the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years — is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration. Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American spirit to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring. This is ‘Land of Hope and Dreams.’

Springsteen is clueless about the ugliness of his statements. He doesn’t realize that he is telling an international audience a collection of lies, distortions, and misrepresentations about Donald Trump, in order to indulge his ego and his hatred. That was only the beginning of his rant. He continued at great length. Nearly everything he stated was untrue; I’ve listed quotations below, followed by my commentary in italics:

“In America, they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now.” (He’s probably referring to the pro-Palestinian protestors who have been apprehended for supporting terrorist groups.)

“In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death. This is happening now.” (This is likely referring to withdrawing funds allocated to USAID, an organization that was funding transgender education and procedures in foreign countries.)

“In my country, they’re taking sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers. They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that has led to a more just and plural society.” (These descriptions are so unclear that I can’t figure out what he’s talking about.)

“They are abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom. They are defunding American universities that won’t bow down to their ideological demands.” (Who are the allies we’re abandoning, and who are we supposed to be helping to be free? And expecting universities to decry anti-Semitism isn’t an unfair “ideological demand”)

The attacks go on, and are either impossible to clarify, are created out of whole cloth, or are not based in fact, but are, instead, saturated with leftist ideology.

I understand that leftists are disappointed with the results of the 2024 election. But Springsteen’s attacks on the Trump administration actually summarize a plethora of problems that the left has created. He attacks the President of the United States with lies and innuendo, and he offers concert-goers an unpleasant political diatribe, where some of those attendees likely don’t support his views or intentions. And saddest of all, he thinks he’s being a patriot, even though by extension, his criticism of Trump degrades the United States. His hyperbole simply isn’t convincing.

Not a good look, Bruce.

Thank you for illustrating how much you love this country.

YouTube screen grab (edited).