Bring back the woolly mammoth?

The scientists who claim to have brought the Dire wolf back from extinction wish to do the same thing with the woolly mammoth.

Is this a good idea?

Why not do the same for the sabre-toothed tiger while we're at it?

What could go wrong?

Why not Tyrannosaurus Rex, Genghis Khan, or Attila the Hun for that matter?

What fun! Who among us wouldn't like to see Khan or the Hun try to bring down a woolly mammoth or a T-Rex?!

People would pony up big money for tickets to that event, potentially creating a revenue stream that could be applied to bringing even more formerly extinct -- and remarkably dangerous-- animals back to life.

Maybe we could have these contests in a newly created version of the Roman Coliseum? Let’s bring that back, as well. Better yet, let's pit the likes of Dr. Fauci and Hillary Clinton against the formerly extinct beasts! Hilarity would surely ensue! Hell, I'm laughing now! (Sometimes, irrationally, I fall in love with my own ideas. I sincerely apologize.)

But seriously, maybe we'd be better off right now if we could figure out how to bring back George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Abraham Lincoln -- or even George Patton to help Pete Hegseth reinvigorate our military … so we can put an end to endless wars.

I’d settle for bringing back sanity.

Now that might be a mammoth task. But a truly worthwhile one.

Image: Library of Congress, via Picryl // no known restrictions