Bad day for Venezuela's dirty dictator: U.S. rescues dissidents held hostage in Caracas

For Venezuela's fraudulently elected Nicolas Maduro, in Moscow to pay tribute to his patron Vlad Putin, yesterday was kind of embarrassing for both of them.

Way under the radar, Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been busy, figuring out a way to make both of them look like weaklings, and with perfect timing, he succeeded:

The U.S. welcomes the successful rescue of all hostages held by the Maduro regime at the Argentinian Embassy in Caracas.



Following a precise operation, all hostages are now safely on U.S. soil. Maduro's illegitimate regime has undermined Venezuela's institutions, violated human… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 7, 2025

According to Bloomberg News:

Five top aides of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado escaped the country after the US helped them foil a siege of the Argentine Embassy in Caracas where they had been holed up for 15 months. The group is now on US soil after a “precise operation” to free them, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday evening in a post on X, without elaborating. Machado, who has spearheaded the strongest movement to end Nicolás Maduro’s 12-year rule, praised the “impeccable and epic operation for the freedom of five heroes of Venezuela.” Maduro’s government had placed permanent check points surrounding the embassy, while his security forces took control of a private house neighboring the residence. The timing of the operation is still unclear, but it was announced when Maduro and other senior officials were in Russia to attend a parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany by the Soviet Union and its allies.

So the U.S. probably sent the commandos in, Entebbe-style, and was able to secretly spirit the five hostages holed up in the Argentinian embassy to safety in the U.S., only announcing it after there was nothing Maduro could do about it. The Venezuelans had been trapped there for 15 months without water or electricity in a state of seige, the Maduro secret police and goons all around them, their only "crime" winning the July 2024 election as campaign workers for Edmundo Gonzalez and Maria Corina Machado, who trounced Maduro 70% to 30%. The enraged dictator then moved to arrest them -- and succeeded at snatching nearly 1,000 others to his torture-chamber dungeons -- at which point the five fled for the Argentinian embassy which promptly granted them asylum. (This is what real asylum cases look like.)

Maduro then threw the Argentinian diplomats out, and Argentina got Brazil to take care of the embassy. Then Maduro threw them out, and the hostages were left behind, desperately waiting for some kind of help as the goons closed in -- which as of yesterday came from President Trump and his stellar lieutenant, Marco Rubio, who had been working on this all along.

The hostages are now safe and sound in the states and the freedom-loving Venezuelans are rejoicing, expressing their deepest heartfelt thanks.

Una operación impecable y épica por la Libertad de cinco héroes de Venezuela.



Mi reconocimiento y agradecimiento infinito a todos los que la hicieron posible.



Vamos a liberar a cada uno de nuestros 900 héroes presos por esta tiranía y a 30 MILLONES DE VENEZOLANOS!



Y con la… https://t.co/xe5rQomIyH — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) May 7, 2025

Google translate:

An impeccable and epic operation for the freedom of five heroes of Venezuela. My infinite recognition and gratitude to all those who made it possible. We will free each of our 900 heroes imprisoned by this tyranny and 30 MILLION VENEZUELANS! And with Freedom, will come irreversible change to a Venezuela of Prosperity, Justice and Peace!

Maduro su régimen asesino y sus esbirros SON derrotables!!👏🏻 Venezuela 🇻🇪 será LIBRE!!🙏 pic.twitter.com/19JviUI7tX — CamiloTorresVillamil🇨🇺🇨🇷🇺🇸 (@cetvillamil) May 7, 2025

Gracias por compartir esta maravillosa noticia!

Juntos hasta el final! Sabíamos que no era fácil! Sabemos que es posible! Dios Bendiga a Venezuela y su gente! FE! pic.twitter.com/1UTDdwXlPw — Rodica Pavlidis (@RPavlidis) May 7, 2025

La Libertad de Venezuela está más cerca de lo que muchos creen.



El amanecer de la Libertad está llegando.



Ansioso de verte otra vez en las calles de Venezuela con el pueblo que te ama y te adora.



Contigo

HASTA EL FINAL!



Y más allá. — Reinaldo (@LiderLiberal) May 7, 2025

Argentina is thrilled:

The photo below shows the hostages at the embassy earlier.

🇻🇪🇦🇷‼️ | URGENTE: Tras más de 400 DÍAS como rehenes, los cinco héroes del equipo de Maria Corina Machado que estaban secuestrados en la Embajada de Argentina en Caracas HAN LOGRADO SALIR.



Están a salvo, ya se encuentran fuera de Venezuela. Esto es una gran noticia. pic.twitter.com/sAep8b4pwH — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) May 6, 2025

Two important pieces of fallout are worth noting:

One, all the talk that President Trump had abandoned the Venezuelans in favor of business deals with Maduro and considered the opposition "weak" was complete rubbish. Trump may have allowed that kind of talk to go on, but only to deceive Maduro. An operation of this kind takes intensive planning and practice, as it is highly failure-prone, and requires airtight secrecy. Trump never abandoned Venezuela's normal people.

It went off like clockwork and Venezuelans are reading it as a sign that their socialism-ravaged country will finally be free, thanks to President Trump. Some think Trump was deployed by God to answer their long years of prayers. For them, Trump is an answered prayer and they are heartened.

Two, Thor Halvorssen, a Venezuelan (despite his Norwegian-sounding name) filmmaker and full time human rights activist, outlined the brutal, humiliating implications for Maduro of this successful raid:

Under the noses of Maduro’s feared intelligence services, several political prisoners slipped out of Venezuela in what appears to be a major exfiltration operation. This isn’t an escape… it’s a breach. A regime that tortures and imprisons thousands can’t even guard its own… https://t.co/OFEho0ICkH — Thor Halvorssen (@ThorHalvorssen) May 7, 2025

Here's the text of it:

Under the noses of Maduro’s feared intelligence services, several political prisoners slipped out of Venezuela in what appears to be a major exfiltration operation. This isn’t an escape… it’s a breach. A regime that tortures and imprisons thousands can’t even guard its own cells. The dictatorship is cracking and weak. If innocent people can be exfiltrated they can also seek the capture of those for whom there is a major reward. I think @ConElMazoDando ’s Diosdado Cabello has a $25M price on his head. Let alone Maduro and the other leaders of the Cartel de Los Soles and Tren de Aragua.

Meaning:

The U.S. has Venezuela penetrated. Maduro's secret police had one job, and they failed to do it, meaning, they are worthless. If the U.S. can take out hostages closely guarded with all the resources of Maduro's Cuba-controlled secret police, it can take out anyone, including Maduro and his cronies -- at a time and place of President Trump's choosing.

Like Manuel Noriega.

That the operation happened when Maduro was in Moscow with Putin sends the same message to Poots, too, that Trump can get him if he wants to. Go ahead and lull yourself into thinking Trump and Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, are on the outs, Pooty. It probably now dawns on Vlad that he can find himself as surprised as Maduro, because Trump doesn't reveal all his cards to such people, and at times, gives them the opposite impression.

It's great news for the Venezuelans who can now see that Trump is a hundred times more effective against their country's dictator than any loud-talking neocon whose rhetoric and measures have all failed.

Maduro will soon find himself running out of options -- playing nice or being bad each has its risks for him with Trump. If he's nice, he will do everything Mr. Trump tells him to do and even that is no guarantee he will avoid being the next Noriega. If he's not, Trump has the Alien Enemies Act, whose case would grow stronger as Maduro acts up, in addition to these commando raids. Either way, Maduro is over a barrel, and humiliated to boot, thanks to Trump.

He lost big. He can't win. And for Trump, this has to be sweet. The hostages were people who won an election and had that victory taken away from them by a socialist fraudster admired by many Democrats. Maybe stealing elections is going to start having consequences, and there is no telling where this can go.

