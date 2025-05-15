Ayanna Pressley and Cory Booker submit new reparations proposal

I came across this legislative jewel from our friends Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ). H.R. 40 is a bill that calls for the establishment of a Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans. It is the authors’ stated aims to determine “what forms of satisfaction, in addition to apology, should be implemented in an effort toward return of dignity and racial healing, and reconciliation.”

I don’t mean to be glib, but shouldn’t Pressley and Cory be thanking my ancestors for transporting their ancestors to America? They owe their very existence to the improbable event that their ancestors met and procreated. For Pressley and Cory, how would it have been better that the trans-Atlantic slave trade never existed? After listening to Pressley and Cory lecture us, we might agree that the trans-Atlantic slave trade was a bad idea, but unless the nullification of their existence is their aim, logically, they would not. Some may say that me arguing that Pressley and Cory had benefited in any way from the institution of slavery is pure sophistry, but I don’t think so. If Pressley and Cory are so intent on “peeling the onion” of history for its deeper meaning, they should not skip over the most obvious inference.

However, Pressley and Cory don’t think that way. They grew up in an America where they have felt entitled to the best education, the best job opportunities, the best iPhone, etc., etc. They are part of a princely class that guilt-sodden white liberals have cultivated. So, it doesn’t surprise me that they would feel themselves entitled to an apology along with a nice fat check. Pressley and Cory are just the latest incarnation of a long line of grifters that have profited from generating race animosity. They are no different than their predecessors, Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson.

A half century of “racial healing” has done nothing to improve the lot of anyone but the princely class to which Pressley and Cory belong. I should also include as beneficiaries those white ladies who contrive to show so much concern for the black underclass while sipping their latte at Starbucks. It’s a luxury that they can afford so I would suggest that they be the ones to pay for H.R. 40.

Image: Public domain.