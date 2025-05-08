Antifa, Hamas, and the transfascists are the shock troops of the Democrat party

The Democrats have long had militant arms that sought to enforce Democrat party policies through violence, rather than the ballot box. Historically, it was either the KKK or the campus commies. Now, their shock troops are Antifa, which has blended seamlessly with the “pro-Palestinian” contingent (which I simply denominate as Hamas) and the transfascists. They had their heyday under Biden but may finally face consequences under Trump.

I don’t need to remind you about the Antifa crowd running rampant in 2020, the Hamasniks going crazy from 2023 forward, or the constant harassment from the transterrorists when anyone dares to hurt their feelings. They’re all out in force again.

On the University of Washington campus, the Antifa crowd has been on a rampage to force the campus to end any contact with Israel. To that end, they’ve created a Hamas autonomous zone, which is a repeat of their Chaz heyday in Seattle in 2024:

Breaking: Antifa are trying to burn down the @UW campus as their occupation of the Engineering Building spirals out of control. The militants have effectively been given free reign. They're demanding the university end all relationship with Israel. pic.twitter.com/iUoZ2pvzNo https://t.co/GezFzRD4zI — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 6, 2025 So far, Washington has been supine in its response to this violence. Things are different, though, at Columbia, and they’re different because President Trump has threatened something communists value almost as much as raw power: Money. It began when a violent Antifa/Hamas mob went on a rampage and “occupied” a building: BREAKING: Dozens of terror supporters have taken over Columbia’s library during finals, chanting "globalize the intifada" and "there is only one solution, intifada revolution."



Who could ever support such despicable people? Americans have had enough.



pic.twitter.com/4OwrZkBZOC — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 7, 2025 BREAKING: “The Basel Al-Araj Popular University” has just occupied Columbia University’s Butler Library in protest for Palestine.



Hundreds of students have gathered outside, unable to enter. pic.twitter.com/wfmL1UByFn — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 7, 2025 Massive protest on 114th and Broadway outside of @Columbia’s Butler Library in support of the protestors who took over the main reading room of the library during Reading Week. pic.twitter.com/cx9gbpDMod — Columbia Jewish & Israeli Students ✡️🇮🇱 (@CUJewsIsraelis) May 7, 2025 PROTESTERS ARE VANDALIZING SHELVES OF BUTLER LIBRARY @Columbia



PROTESTERS ARE VANDALIZING SHELVES OF BUTLER LIBRARY @Columbia

This is anti-academic, anti-free speech, and totally destructive. pic.twitter.com/QxkFGro4fR — Elisha (Lishi) Baker (@LishiBaker) May 7, 2025

This time, however, things played out a bit differently, with Columbia, having already lost $400 million in federal funds for violating Jewish students’ civil rights, calling in the cops. Moreover, the federal government has promised to deport any foreigners involved in this terrorist action. Given that one of the chants was “globalize the intifada,” which is a direct threat to replace the U.S. government with a caliphate, the grounds for deportation are easy:

🇺🇸 COLUMBIA LIBRARY PROTEST ENDS IN DOZENS OF ARRESTS—RUBIO TARGETS VISAS



Columbia’s Butler Library turned from study hall to standoff as masked protesters stormed in, waving flags and taping up slogans.



NYPD moved in fast, arresting about 80 and restoring order after five… https://t.co/BqsEcYjFKr pic.twitter.com/4vZsBcTs3Y — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 8, 2025 BREAKING: @Columbia Public Safety is not letting protesters leave without showing ID, saying they will arrest any of them who refuse.



Strong message and strong move. This needs to end with accountability. pic.twitter.com/wFLg4PvHVP — Elisha (Lishi) Baker (@LishiBaker) May 7, 2025 What’s really ironic is that, for a brief while there, when the police locked the door on the “occupiers” so that they could check IDs and take names before releasing people, the “occupiers” essentially started to cry. The same people who happily trapped students in there (many of whom were probably Jewish students terrified that they’d be subject to the October 7th treatment), when the tables turned, the mob collapsed in panic: BREAKING: Clashes and ARRESTS at the doors of occupied Butler Library at Columbia University. According to protesters online posts, security are asking to show student ID inside if they want to leave, otherwise face arrests. pic.twitter.com/5URql72hoN — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 7, 2025 It turns out that, when people violate the law, if you impose legal consequences against them, most will regret their choice. It’s to be hoped that Trump now threatens the University of Washington with the same monetary consequences that were so effective against Columbia. Meanwhile, in Oregon, the transfascists are also on the move. When Riley Gaines spoke at Portland State University, the transterrorists started harassing attendings, committing violence, and doxxing people, as well as being super creepy: Breaking exclusive: Violent Trantifa, Antifa and far-left extremists are trying to break inside the building where @Riley_Gaines_ is speaking at Portland State. They’re assaulting police and are trying to smash the glass.



The violent extremists believe that those who advocate… https://t.co/HGiPVaLufB pic.twitter.com/aX1wJwaANO — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 6, 2025 Antifa followed a woman walking with a cane & encouraged her to kill herself for attending a women’s rights event at @UW in Seattle featuring ex-collegiate swimmer @Riley_Gaines_. The extremists followed attendees to their cars to broadcast plate numbers. pic.twitter.com/hCY3lNR2XW — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 7, 2025 "It would be so beautiful to see your bodies hanging from the tree"



Trantifa/Antifa members threatened an elderly couple leaving a @Riley_Gaines_ event at the @UW campus. Police had to escort them as the militants followed. Video by @KatieDaviscourt: pic.twitter.com/ZapSmwQo8y — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 7, 2025 What’s really ironic is that, for a brief while there, when the police locked the door on the “occupiers” so that they could check IDs and take names before releasing people, the “occupiers” essentially started to cry. The same people who happily trapped students in there (many of whom were probably Jewish students terrified that they’d be subject to the October 7th treatment), when the tables turned, the mob collapsed in panic:It turns out that, when people violate the law, if you impose legal consequences against them, most will regret their choice. It’s to be hoped that Trump now threatens the University of Washington with the same monetary consequences that were so effective against Columbia. Meanwhile, in Oregon, the transfascists are also on the move. When Riley Gaines spoke at Portland State University, the transterrorists started harassing attendings, committing violence, and doxxing people, as well as being super creepy:

This being Portland, while the police were there, they seemingly didn’t arrest people making criminal threats. It’s also likely that anyone who was arrested will get the kind of revolving door justice typical for Democrat-run jurisdictions.

For that reason, just as Trump needs to withhold money from the University of Washington, he needs to prosecute Portland State and the individual transterrorists for violating non-trans people’s civil rights. And if that sounds wacky, it’s not.

Justice Gorsuch opened the door for precisely such an action when he wrote in Bostock v. Clayton County that sex doesn’t only mean male or female, as the Civil Rights Act’s drafters clearly intended, but that it also encompasses people who identify as a different sex. Well, if it encompasses those people, it encompasses the opposite, too—those who identify as their biological sex. They, too, can be the objects of discrimination. In a crazy world, you fight crazy with crazy.

