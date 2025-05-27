And the perpetrator of the Liverpool parade mass-casualty crash is…

Liverpool, England, has a rich, consequential, and sometimes controversial history. More recently, it may be known to many as home of the Beatles. It is also where one of the world’s most famous soccer clubs play.

Liverpool F.C. just won the vaunted English Premier League title. Commence celebrations with a joyful street parade. Stop! End celebrations in tragedy as a vehicle mowed down bystanders, injuring dozens.

The investigation is ongoing, but in record time (compared to other mass-casualty crimes) the police have identified the driver as a white male, British, from Liverpool. The apparent motivation for releasing these details so promptly was to quell any speculation that this was terrorism orchestrated by an immigrant. Authorities don’t want a repeat of the Southport riots last year after an attacker with then-dubious provenance knifed three lovely British girls to death (and injured several others).

His name was Axel Rudakubana, and he is the incarnation of evil. Though he had the privilege of being born in the U.K., he is one ungrateful wretch. Nevertheless, idiots at the BBC are keen to emphasize his birthplace, and that he had no “direct” connections to Islamism.

What does “direct” mean? And so what? The fact is he downloaded al-Qaeda training material at least twice. Twice! Is that direct enough? So-called “home-grown” terrorism can be equally deadly.

As for being born in the U.K., why keep repeating that? Does this monster look like a proud, grateful, assimilated Brit to you? His parents came from Rwanda, home to unspeakable inhumanity. Genocide, in fact. Moreover, second-generation immigrants are more susceptible to violent radicalization. He may have been born there, but not assimilated there.

Back to Liverpool. The investigation continues, but the perpetrator’s identity has already been revealed in a sick implementation of identity politics.

To repeat, authorities are ostensibly trying to preempt riots before social media spreads fake news. Not wanton riots to tear down historical statutes, mind you, or to deface landmarks and businesses (that represent Western prosperity) for the sake of it. Sure, the Southport riots escalated out of control (there were injuries, but no one died as a direct result, unlike the incident that prompted them), but the English were at tether’s end. Look again at the pictures of the girls knifed to death. No wonder rioters exhibited righteous indignity at the unfettered immigration from places like Rwanda.

An intense competitor of Liverpool F.C. is Arsenal FC, who finished second in the Premier League this season. Interestingly, they had a sponsorship deal with “Visit Rwanda,” which is undergoing scrutiny and may not be renewed. If, in all the beautifully enticing places in the world, one wants to visit Rwanda, then good luck with that. Just don’t invite them here without adequate vetting. Missing pets and geese may be the least of our problems.

Ironically, the potential riots that Liverpool authorities are desperately seeking to preempt may be the main reason that U.K. Prime Minister “Too-late” Starmer finally experienced an epiphany. Even the leftist apologist has announced plans to tighten immigration rules due to voter disgust over runaway immigration. For many, it will be too little by “too-late” Starmer, but it beggars belief that local MPs at the time described those who engendered this belated policy change as “thugs.”

